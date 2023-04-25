Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 6:49 PM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Pahl - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rafael Lizardi - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Ambrish Srivastava - BMO Capital Markets

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Christopher Danely - Citi

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

C.J. Muse - Evercore ISI

Dave Pahl

Welcome to the Texas Instruments' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Dave Pahl, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Rafael Lizardi. For any of you who missed the release, you can find it on our website at ti.com/ir. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website. In addition, today's call is being recorded and will be available via replay on our website.

This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TI's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the notice regarding forward-looking statements contained in the earnings release published today, as well as TI's most recent SEC filings for a more complete description.

Today, we'll provide the following updates. First, I'll start with a quick overview of the quarter. Next, I'll provide some insight into first quarter's revenue results with some details of what we're seeing with respect to our end markets. Lastly, Rafael will cover the financial results and our guidance for the second quarter of 2023.

Starting with a quick overview of the first quarter. Revenue in the quarter came in about as expected at $4.4 billion, a decrease of 6% sequentially and 11% year-over-year. Analog revenue declined, 14%, embedded processing grew 6% and our other segment declined 16% from the

