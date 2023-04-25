Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 7:02 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.17K Followers

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Karen Sagot - Investor Relations

Badri Kothandaraman - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mandy Yang - Chief Financial Officer

Raghu Belur - Chief Products Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Philip Shen - ROTH MKM

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Christine Cho - Barclays

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Sophie Karp - KeyBanc

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Enphase Energy's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that, today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Karen Sagot. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Karen Sagot

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Enphase Energy's First Quarter 2023 Results. On today's call are Badri Kothandaraman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandy Yang, our Chief Financial Officer; and Raghu Belur, our Chief Products Officer.

After the market closed today, Enphase issued a press release announcing the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. During this conference call, Enphase management will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to our expected future financial performance, the capabilities of our technology and products and the benefits to homeowners and installers; our operations, including manufacturing, customer service and supply and demand; anticipated growth in existing and new markets; the timing of new product introductions and regulatory matters. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results and the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.