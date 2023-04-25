Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.17K Followers

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adolfo Castro - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Guilherme Mendes - JP Morgan

Rodolfo Ramos - Bradesco BBI

Alberto Valerio - UBS

Juan Macedo - GBM

Bruno Amorim - Goldman Sachs

Philippe Nielsen - Citi

Gabriel Himelfarb - Scotia Bank

Francisco Suarez - Scotiabank

Alan Macias - Bank of America

Lucila Gomez - Compass Group

Fernanda Radia - APG

Mauricio Butrago - AM Advisors

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ASUR's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Paul, and I'll be your operator. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will conduct a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's conference. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Now I'd like to turn this call over to Mr. Adolfo Castro, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Adolfo Castro

Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin discussing our results, let me remind you that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and beliefs and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors that may be beyond our company's control.

As usual, additional details about our quarterly results can be found in our press release, which was issued yesterday after market close, and is available on our website Investor Relations Sector. Following my presentation, I will be available for Q&A. Before getting into a discussion of the quarterly financial results, I want to note that our latest sustainability report is available on our website, and we invite you to read all it.

Last year, during

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.