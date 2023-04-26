MarsBars

BDCs are a good asset class to accumulate when their pricing becomes attractive, especially in retirement accounts that come with tax advantages. That’s because unlike REITs (VNQ) and MLPs, most BDC dividends come in the form of ordinary income, which don’t come with preferential tax treatment.

This brings me to Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), which I last covered here in early March, highlighting how it's benefiting from a largely floating rate portfolio. The stock has underperformed the broader market since then, with the share price dropping by 8% (-5% total return thanks to dividends). In this article, I provide recent updates and discuss why now may be a great time to turn on the DRIP (dividend reinvestment) on this high income stock.

Why ARCC?

Ares Capital is externally managed by Ares Management (ARES) and is the largest BDC on the market today by asset size. At present, it has a $21 billion portfolio at fair value that’s spread across 466 different portfolio companies. As shown below, ARCC’s top industries include software, consumer services, healthcare, financial services, and capital equipment.

Investor Presentation

The portfolio is also structured to strike a balance between high yield and risk, with 65% exposure to senior secured loans, 5% subordinated loans, 10% preferred equity, 9% equity, and 11% in a private investment vehicle (Ivy Hill Asset Management) that’s affiliated with ARCC.

Meanwhile, ARCC’s recent first-quarter results show a 36% YoY growth in Core EPS to $0.57, driven by the benefit of higher interest rates on new and current investments, with 69% of the total portfolio being floating rate. While this is down by $0.06 on a sequential basis, this could be due to timing, as ARCC is currently less leveraged than it was at the end of last year. The Core EPS sits well ahead of the $0.48 quarterly dividend (which ARCC grew by 6.7% last year), resulting in a 119% dividend coverage ratio.

Moreover, as one would expect, ARCC’s weighted average yield on debt has grown materially over the past year, by 310 basis points from 8.9% to 12.0% in the first quarter of this year. Net asset value per share also held up well, with actually growing slightly on a sequential basis from $18.40 at the end of 2022 to $18.45 as of March 31.

Not all is rosy for ARCC, however, as higher interest rates have continued to weigh borrowers down. This is reflected by portfolio weighted average interest coverage ratio declining from 2.9x in Q1’22 to 1.7x in the most recent quarter. Plus, loans on non-accrual status have trended slightly higher on a sequential basis to 1.3% of portfolio fair value, as shown below. While the non-accrual rate has ticked higher, it's worth noting that it remains low compared to ARCC’s 15-year average of 2.5%.

Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, ARCC is well-positioned to fund its investment pipeline, as it carries a low debt to equity ratio of 1.12x, down sequentially from 1.29x at the end of 2022. Plus, while the market was uneasy in Q1 due to the turmoil from regional banks, this may actually open up a long-term opportunity for BDCs like ARCC due to their permanent equity base (rather than customer deposits at banks). This opportunity was highlighted by management during this week’s conference call:

The first quarter saw a fair amount of market volatility driven by the uncertain direction of the economy that was certainly exacerbated by the recent turmoil in the banking system. We believe that the banks remain constrained on new activity due to concerns regarding both capital and liquidity and which we believe makes our broad range of flexible capital solutions even more valuable. We feel that the current environment is similar to a number of prior periods of market dislocation that have improved the opportunity set for direct lenders. The current illustration of these dynamics is highlighted by the fact that 95% of the first quarter LBO financing new issuance was completed by private capital providers, a market traditionally weighted towards the broadly syndicated channel.

Lastly, I see solid value in ARCC at the current price of $18.12, which equates to a price to NAV of 0.98x and a 10.6% dividend yield. As shown below, this sits toward the low end of ARCC’s 5-year trading range outside of the 2020 timeframe. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on the stock with an average price target of $21, which comes to a potential 26% total return over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Ares Capital posted a decent quarter and currently pays an attractive 10.6% dividend yield that’s well covered by Core EPS. It also carries less leverage on a sequential basis. This puts ARCC in a position of strength as a pullback in lending from regional banks makes credit solutions from BDCs all the more valuable in the current environment. As such, the current yield and slight discount to NAV make ARCC an appealing buy for income investors, especially if dividends are reinvested at the current valuation.