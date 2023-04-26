Ares Capital: I Am 'DRIP-Ing' This 10.6% Yield
Summary
- Ares Capital recently posted decent first quarter results and pays a well-covered high yield.
- ARCC's lower leverage puts it in a position of strength to fund loans as regional banks pull back.
- Those who reinvest dividends may find the current high yield and valuation to be appealing.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
BDCs are a good asset class to accumulate when their pricing becomes attractive, especially in retirement accounts that come with tax advantages. That’s because unlike REITs (VNQ) and MLPs, most BDC dividends come in the form of ordinary income, which don’t come with preferential tax treatment.
This brings me to Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), which I last covered here in early March, highlighting how it's benefiting from a largely floating rate portfolio. The stock has underperformed the broader market since then, with the share price dropping by 8% (-5% total return thanks to dividends). In this article, I provide recent updates and discuss why now may be a great time to turn on the DRIP (dividend reinvestment) on this high income stock.
Why ARCC?
Ares Capital is externally managed by Ares Management (ARES) and is the largest BDC on the market today by asset size. At present, it has a $21 billion portfolio at fair value that’s spread across 466 different portfolio companies. As shown below, ARCC’s top industries include software, consumer services, healthcare, financial services, and capital equipment.
The portfolio is also structured to strike a balance between high yield and risk, with 65% exposure to senior secured loans, 5% subordinated loans, 10% preferred equity, 9% equity, and 11% in a private investment vehicle (Ivy Hill Asset Management) that’s affiliated with ARCC.
Meanwhile, ARCC’s recent first-quarter results show a 36% YoY growth in Core EPS to $0.57, driven by the benefit of higher interest rates on new and current investments, with 69% of the total portfolio being floating rate. While this is down by $0.06 on a sequential basis, this could be due to timing, as ARCC is currently less leveraged than it was at the end of last year. The Core EPS sits well ahead of the $0.48 quarterly dividend (which ARCC grew by 6.7% last year), resulting in a 119% dividend coverage ratio.
Moreover, as one would expect, ARCC’s weighted average yield on debt has grown materially over the past year, by 310 basis points from 8.9% to 12.0% in the first quarter of this year. Net asset value per share also held up well, with actually growing slightly on a sequential basis from $18.40 at the end of 2022 to $18.45 as of March 31.
Not all is rosy for ARCC, however, as higher interest rates have continued to weigh borrowers down. This is reflected by portfolio weighted average interest coverage ratio declining from 2.9x in Q1’22 to 1.7x in the most recent quarter. Plus, loans on non-accrual status have trended slightly higher on a sequential basis to 1.3% of portfolio fair value, as shown below. While the non-accrual rate has ticked higher, it's worth noting that it remains low compared to ARCC’s 15-year average of 2.5%.
Looking ahead, ARCC is well-positioned to fund its investment pipeline, as it carries a low debt to equity ratio of 1.12x, down sequentially from 1.29x at the end of 2022. Plus, while the market was uneasy in Q1 due to the turmoil from regional banks, this may actually open up a long-term opportunity for BDCs like ARCC due to their permanent equity base (rather than customer deposits at banks). This opportunity was highlighted by management during this week’s conference call:
The first quarter saw a fair amount of market volatility driven by the uncertain direction of the economy that was certainly exacerbated by the recent turmoil in the banking system. We believe that the banks remain constrained on new activity due to concerns regarding both capital and liquidity and which we believe makes our broad range of flexible capital solutions even more valuable.
We feel that the current environment is similar to a number of prior periods of market dislocation that have improved the opportunity set for direct lenders. The current illustration of these dynamics is highlighted by the fact that 95% of the first quarter LBO financing new issuance was completed by private capital providers, a market traditionally weighted towards the broadly syndicated channel.
Lastly, I see solid value in ARCC at the current price of $18.12, which equates to a price to NAV of 0.98x and a 10.6% dividend yield. As shown below, this sits toward the low end of ARCC’s 5-year trading range outside of the 2020 timeframe. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on the stock with an average price target of $21, which comes to a potential 26% total return over the next 12 months.
Investor Takeaway
Ares Capital posted a decent quarter and currently pays an attractive 10.6% dividend yield that’s well covered by Core EPS. It also carries less leverage on a sequential basis. This puts ARCC in a position of strength as a pullback in lending from regional banks makes credit solutions from BDCs all the more valuable in the current environment. As such, the current yield and slight discount to NAV make ARCC an appealing buy for income investors, especially if dividends are reinvested at the current valuation.
Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder
Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!
This article was written by
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)