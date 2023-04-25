Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 7:59 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.17K Followers

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Hirsberg - EVP and CFO

Keith Smith - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel

Joseph Greff - JPMorgan

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

David Katz - Jefferies

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Edward Engel - ROTH MKM Partners

Joseph Stauff - Susquehanna Financial Group

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Research

John DeCree - CBRE Securities

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, everyone. Thank you all for attending today's Boyd Gaming First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be the moderator today. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Josh Hirsberg, CFO and Treasurer of Boyd Gaming. Please proceed.

Josh Hirsberg

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Keith Smith, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Our comments today will include statements that are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All forward-looking statements in our comments are as of today's date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise those forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. There are certain risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our filings with the SEC that may impact our results.

During our call today, we will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures. For a complete reconciliation of historical non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, please refer to our earnings press release and our Form 8-K furnished to the SEC today and both of which are available at investors.boydgaming.com. We do not provide a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.