Why Silicon Motion Technology's Stock Is A Good Hedge Against Potential Downside

Summary

  • Silicon Motion's stock has nearly 80% upside if the MaxLinear deal goes through this year.
  • The stock appears to have strong levels of support in the mid to low $50 range hinting at just 20% downside.
  • This combination of relative valuation and M&A upside make SIMO a terrific investment in what may be tough investment times ahead in 2023.

Silicon Motion Is A Buy Whether the Merger Deal Goes Through Or Not

Silicon Motion Technology's (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock has been on a tear over the past decade delivering nearly 500% returns since 2014. The company, based out of Hong Kong, is a

SIMO Chip

Figure 1. Silicon Motion operates throughout Asia creating innovative components under a variety of brands (Silicon Motion Webpage)

SA PTs

Figure 2. Wall Street analyst price targets put SIMO at a buy in tough investment climates for semis (Seeking Alpha Ratings)

Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.85K Followers
Great Plains Investment Research strives to deliver the highest quality information and opinions available on stocks within the tech, energy, consumer staples, and industrial industries. We provide coverage on industry leaders & exemplary businesses as well as a speculative picks and general investment thesis from time to time. Our research model is based around finding value in stocks within growing markets & businesses.

