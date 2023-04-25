Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Patrick Industries: An Attractive Valuation Makes This Compounder A Buy

Apr. 25, 2023 9:22 PM ETPatrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Brownfield Investment Research
Summary

  • Patrick Industries is a manufacturer and distributor of small building components used in the production of RVs, boats, and manufactured housing.
  • Over the last decade, the company has put up fantastic growth in revenue and earnings, with shares up 800%.
  • Valuation remains compelling at 4.4x EV/EBITDA and 5.2x P/E, even when we account for earnings compression based on the last recessionary environment.
Investment Thesis

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) is a manufacturer and distributer of small building components used in the production recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, and manufactured housing. Over the last 25 years, the company has compounded revenues at a 27.3% CAGR and has grown EBITDA at

Brownfield Investment Research
Part-time investor, and contributor on Seeking Alpha. I enjoy finding value in all corners of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

