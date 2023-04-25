Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stora Enso Oyj (SEOJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 8:25 PM ETStora Enso Oyj (SEOJF), SEOAY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.17K Followers

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCPK:SEOJF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 25, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Annica Bresky - President and Chief Executive Officer

Seppo Parvi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Jordan - Davy

Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse

Robin Santavirta - Carnegie Investment Bank

Joffrey Bellicha Meller - Bank of America

Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas Exane

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Annica Bresky

Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter results presentation. In my presentation, we will cover the financial results and our strategic progress. We will also go through how we are managing the more challenging market conditions, short and long term and finish with an outlook.

Sustainability is, as you are aware, deeply embedded in our strategy and corporate culture. Our purpose to do good for people and the planet is more important and relevant now than ever before. By replacing fossil-based materials with our renewable products, we can leverage on this opportunity for long-term earnings growth and can, at the same time, positively contribute to mitigate climate change. This is what drives both our underlying performance and our opportunities for innovation and growth. Please take a look at the image of the building on the right-hand side. This is how Stress new building of the headquarters in Helsinki will look like next summer when it's finished. And I'll come back a little bit to this building a few moments later on.

Looking at the key highlights for the quarter. We have acted on some major strategic initiatives. By discontinuing the paper division, we have reduced cyclicality, and we optimized the business portfolio with a focus on key growth areas. We've also completed the tactical acquisition of De jong packaging. It is doubling the size of our Packaging Solutions division and gives us

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.