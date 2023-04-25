Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Visa Inc. (V) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 8:41 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.17K Followers

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Como - SVP and Global Head, IR

Ryan McInerney - CEO

Vasant Prabhu - Vice Chair and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Chiodo - Credit Suisse

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Will Nance - Goldman Sachs

Trevor Williams - Jefferies

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Rayna Kumar - UBS

Dave Koning - Baird

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Operator

Welcome to Visa's Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Jennifer Como, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Como, you may begin.

Jennifer Como

Thanks, Jordin. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Visa's fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us today are Ryan McInerney, Visa's Chief Executive Officer; and Vasant Prabhu, Visa's Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.visa.com. A replay will be archived on our site for 30 days. A slide deck containing financial and statistical highlights has been posted on our IR website.

Let me also remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially as a result of many factors. Additional information concerning those factors is available in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, which you can find on the SEC's website and the Investor Relations section of our website.

For non-GAAP financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.