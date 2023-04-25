Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Salli Schwartz - Vice President of Investor Relations

Francis deSouza - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joydeep Goswami - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Dan Arias - Stifel

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Julia Qin - J.P. Morgan

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Illumina Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Salli Schwartz, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Salli Schwartz

Hello everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2023.

During the call today, we will review the financial results released after the close of the market, and offer commentary on our commercial activity, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. If you have not had a chance to review the earnings release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at illumina.com.

Participating for Illumina today will be Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joydeep Goswami, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Francis will provide an update on the state of Illumina's business and Joydeep will review our financial results which include GRAIL.

As a reminder, GRAIL must be held and operated separately and independently from Illumina pursuant to the interim measures ordered by the European Commission, which prohibited our acquisition of GRAIL under the

