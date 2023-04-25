Uriel Sinai/Getty Images News

Rocked By Pessimism

Browsing pharmaceutical stock reports to update our article about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA), we are struck by the overwhelmingly negative sentiment. Articles generate a plethora of barbed comments. Despite headwinds, we see bullish potential with risks that make TEVA stock worth a Buy opportunity rating at under $8 per share. Otherwise, we think the stock is best characterized by a Hold rating.

Downsides

Teva management has little to crow about to shareholders. They face a massive struggle to change the prevailing bearish opinions. For instance, commenting on a report about a rejection letter from the USFDA for AVT02 BLA to TEVA in April 2023, one reader wrote, “Who on earth will invest in Teva? It’s a money destroying machine. Not to mention it’s part in the opioid crisis in the USA (for those who consider moral[ity] in their investments).”

Second, analysts are pessimistic. 11 of 12 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha rate TEVA stock at Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell. 11 of 17 analysts covering the stock are reported elsewhere to have rated TEVA at Hold through February and March ’23. One had it lower in January at Underperforming. In April, 17, up from 11, assign the stock a Hold rating. 5 others give it an Underperform.

The third downside is the 5-years long drop in revenue. The pattern persists despite the global market for generics growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries slipped from the number one generic drug manufacturer by revenue in 2021. It is now number two among the top 5 generic-producing companies. Pharmaboardroom.com describes Teva's condition this way:

Rx Sales: USD 19.468 billion--Coming in at number two is Israeli giant, Teva. After turbulent times that involved getting over major debt and paying out a US opioid settlement, the company continues to see slipping revenues. Newly appointed CEO Richard Francis still has his work cut out for him as global sales have declined and Teva generated USD 14.93 billion in 2022, a 6 percent decline from USD 15.88 billion in 2021. The company is betting on the rising sales of its Austedo, approved for Tardive dyskinesia and chorea from Huntington’s disease, which grew by 22 percent in 2022, and its migraine prevention drug Ajovy.

Q4 ’22 revenue was $3.9B or -5.3% from Q4 ’21. The GAAP net loss in FY ’22 was $2.35B compared to a GAAP net profit of +$400M in 2021. Despite the headway made in paying down debt, debt remains substantial. It can potentially become more burdensome in a period of rising interest rates, tightening lending practices, and practically no increase in revenue. If an anticipated recession hits hard in the US and in Israel, consumers will have less cash to spend on co-pays. Fewer in the US will have insurance to buy brand-name or generic drugs.

A fourth headwind for Teva is lower than preferred credit ratings which generate higher borrowing costs. Fitch Ratings has Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ long-term default and its senior unsecured credit facility ratings at BB- for nearly all the issues raised above by Pharmaboardroom.com. Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Teva's new senior notes.

A fifth downside for shareholders is the cash and product payments the company is going to begin making by the end of 2023 on its $4.25B opioid litigation settlement (~$400M per year over 13 years). That Teva Pharmaceutical does not pay a dividend may mitigate the interest among retail value investors.

In any time of global economic slowdown and period of rising unemployment, it is our experience the strong companies get stronger and the weak get weaker. Hedge funds sold about 6M shares last quarter. The number of funds holding shares is stable over the last few years. Their number increased from 29 funds in Q3 ’22 to 31 going into 2023. The next earnings report will be announced on May 10, 2023.

Stability and Potential

In August 2015 the stock topped $70 per share. It sells today nearer to its 52-week low of $6.78 than to its high at $11.45 months ago. It has upside potential from the ~$8.35 current selling price per share if what management tells us they forecast for FY ’23 is realistic; that is, revenue is expected to be $14.8B to $15.4B, the adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $4.5B to $4.9B, and the non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $2.25 to $2.55. FY ’21 cash flow was $798M. It practically doubled in 2022 after the company sold accounts receivables. Free cash flow is expected to be $1.7B to $2.1B.

Improving revenue and earnings estimates is critical if shareholders are to benefit. We think the new CEO is savvy in giving conservative estimates and guidance for 2023.

We look to the SA Factor Grades for Teva. Only for growth does Teva get a D-; that is down from A- 3 months ago and 6 months earlier. All other Factor Grades are strong and undergird our moderately bullish position: B- for momentum, A for profitability, and B for valuation. SA’s Quant Rating of Hold tilts toward a Buy assessment.

Short interest is just 1.48%. We believe the downsides are factored into the share price. The PE is 3.46. Other factors comprising the valuation, except for PEG non-GAAP that gets a C-, are high marks. If management can minimize risks and raise more revenue and earnings, we forecast an average price target over the next 9 months of $9 to $9.45. We simply take the P/E and multiply it by an estimated EPS for 2023 and add into consideration the SA strong Factor Grades.

Positivity is Returning

TEVA stock is -78% over 10 years, -52% over the last 5 years, -11% to 12.7% over the last 12 months and YTD, respectively. Shareholders suffered immensely from bad management decisions and impairment costs, $1.3B in Q4 ’22 alone. Pessimism abounds but there are positive signs hinting at profit potential.

Regarding credit ratings, Fitch Ratings has Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ long-term default and its senior unsecured credit facility ratings at BB-. Fitch's outlook characterizes the company as stable. Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Teva's new senior notes as stable but with speculative elements and credit risk.

Our second reason to up our assessment of Teva has to do with its notable assets. Size is a factor; the market cap is over $9B. Teva sells a portfolio of around 3,600 products used daily by nearly 200M people in 60 countries every day. The company sports a fine reputation for quality control. Teva claims to sell generics to three-fourths of the top 50 pharma companies. The hallmark of its operations is R&D and innovations. It has a strong market share, particularly in the US pressure is growing for wider use of generics.

An extrinsic positive note for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may be struck by the US government. The administration is under tremendous pressure to lower Medicare and Medicaid drug costs. Republicans and Democrats are proponents of generic drugs pressuring the administration to cut spending and lower out-of-pocket drug costs by expanding the use of generics.

The third positive factor we believe Teva is turning things around is management's forecast that sales will tick up 1.1% in 2023 after 5 years of falling sales. For instance, Investor's Business Daily reports the Teva drug Austedo which treats tardive dyskinesia, an involuntary movement disorder, generated $963M in sales in 2022, up 20% Y/Y. The CEO told analysts sales of the drug can reach $1.2B in 2023.

Two other drugs, Copaxone and Anjovy can generate $500M and $400M, respectively. Last year, Ajovy sales popped 24% to $218 million. Management also expects to launch this year a biosimilar for arthritis treatment, Humira, pending U.S. regulatory approval, to boost revenue.

Third, some analysts are cogitating about the future of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Kåre Schultz, its former CEO since 2017, took the reins at a deep-well low point. His 5-year stint in charge will make a superb business case study in crisis management. He launched an effective cost-cutting campaign, the architecture of which exists in 2023 and is in large part the reason for the company's substantial and recognized debt reduction.

Analysts at Israel's and another at America's largest banks are positive about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. They suggest it is worth a Buy rating. Telling Israel's Globes news last February, the price target of $13 per share or ~30% higher can be achieved. Teva's "guidance for 2023 is in line with expectations on sales, EBITDA, and free cash flow."

We believe TEVA is an undervalued stock. It is a potential opportunity for retail value investors with a good measure of risk tolerance, though we believe the shares are at low risk of declining much further. Modest growth will send this stock higher.