Update to thesis: positive phase 2a data of MORF-057 supports our thesis

On April 25th, Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) revealed promising topline results from the primary cohort of the open-label Phase 2a EMERALD-1 trial, which investigated MORF-057, an oral α4β7 integrin inhibitor in the form of a small molecule, in adult patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC).

We emphasize that the drug met the critical benchmark for success that we anticipated previously in our article. The statistically significant (p=0.002) reduction of approximately 6.4 points in the Robarts Histopathology Index [RHI] score at week 12 is highly compelling. Moreover, the clinical remission rate of about 25.7% (modified Mayo score, mMCS) demonstrates clinical efficacy. Other biomarkers, such as mean α4β7 receptor occupancy (measured at the trough), display strong indications of the drug's ability to target α4β7 receptors through an oral dosage form.

As we anticipated in our previous report, this outcome was not surprising, given the well-validated mechanism of action. Most importantly, we emphasize that the safety results were promising, with no safety concerns. Although we have not yet seen the full patient-level breakdown of the safety signal, the absence of any serious safety signals is highly encouraging. We note that the benchmark for success would focus more on safety than demonstrating superior efficacy over Takeda's IV α4β7 integrin inhibitor, Entyvio, considering the convenience and safety advantages (absence of injection site reactions and infection risk) of an oral drug.

Regarding limitations, we acknowledge that the EMERALD-1 trial only studied the drug in approximately 40 ulcerative colitis patients, and cross-trial comparisons with the current standard of care may not be appropriate. Additionally, we note that results from the registrational, randomized, controlled Phase 2 trial, EMERALD-2, are not expected until 2025.

Our main thesis revolves around the potential M&A that could happen soon as a) oral IBD candidates are thinning out with the recent acquisition of Arena Pharma, Prometheus (RXDX) with enormous premiums, b) multi-blockbuster anti-TNF and anti-integrin therapies are expected to lose market share due to patent expiry and biosimilar entry during next 3-5 years, and c) clear clinical advantage of administering drugs orally rather than infusions that are expensive, time-consuming and burdensome for both prescribers and patients.

Risks

We reiterate the same risk factors from our previous article: Clinical trial delays could occur, potentially extending the clinical timelines and resulting in a delay in potential marketing approval for MORF-057, representing a risk to the company's current valuation. Regulatory approval for MORF's product candidates may face enhanced regulatory scrutiny, given the challenges seen with other oral integrin programs, which could result in longer-than-anticipated timeliness or failure to gain approval, representing a material risk to the company's valuation. The indications that MORF is pursuing, UC and CD, are highly competitive, with many established products already on the market and more in development. Greater-than-anticipated competition could limit the market opportunities for MORF, representing a potential downside risk to the company's valuation. Recruiting patients into MORF's studies may prove more difficult than anticipated, potentially extending clinical timelines, with results coming later than anticipated, representing a risk to the company's current valuation.

Conclusion

We maintain a buy rating on Morphic Therapeutic for several reasons: a) a de-risked mechanism of action, as demonstrated by Entyvio's approval and success in targeting both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, b) a promising oral administration method that presents a distinct advantage over the current standard of care (IV or SC) and addresses an unmet need; c) the attractive multi-blockbuster inflammatory bowel disease [IBD] market, evidenced by Takeda's Entyvio, which generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2022; and d) a robust balance sheet with sufficient cash runway through 2026. We believe there is a significant likelihood that a major pharmaceutical company will acquire Morphic in the near future at a substantial premium on the back of this positive phase 2a data. This expectation is supported by the acceleration of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity throughout 2023-2024, as exemplified by several recent high-profile M&A transactions in the industry.