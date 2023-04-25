Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Taiwan's Economic Outlook: A Challenging Year As Global Semiconductor Sales Slump

Apr. 25, 2023
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • This note analyses the macroeconomic environment of Taiwan.
  • The economy should have entered a mild recession in the first quarter of the year due to low demand for semiconductors.
  • We look at how fiscal and monetary policies could help the economy during this hard time.
  • We also expect USD/TWD to be volatile during the year.

Uncertainly in recession inflation

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Iris Pang, Chief Economist, Greater China

Taiwan's economic structure

Taiwan is a small open economy. The size of the economy was US$739bn in 2022 in nominal terms. It has been the smallest electronic manufacturing economy in the region

Taiwan's nominal GDP compared to Japan and Korea

Source: CEIC, ING

The relative performance of Taiwan's economic growth in the region

Source: CEIC, ING

Taiwan's GDP growth by expenditure component

Source: CEIC, ING

Taiwan exports by items

Source: Taiwan Customs, ING

The information and communication industry's contribution to Taiwan's GDP growth

Source: CEIC, ING

Taiwan exports of integrated circuits to China vs US

Source: CEIC, ING

Taiwan has not suffered from high inflation like the US and Europe has

Source: CEIC, ING

Taiwan's central bank will maintain a low interest rate environment

Source: CEIC, ING

Relation between TWSE and USD/TWD

Source: CEIC, ING

A weak TWD doesn't help exports

Source: CEIC, ING

