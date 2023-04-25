Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

VBR: Small Cap Value Too Cheap To Ignore

Summary

  • With a PE ratio of 12.2x, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF trades at a near 40% discount to the S&P 500, which is the largest discount seen over the past decade.
  • I expect to see the VBR outperform the S&P 500 by around 1-4pp per year over the long term, depending on the extent of valuation mean reversion.
  • While heavy financials exposure leaves the VBR susceptible to renewed credit stress, the intense underperformance already seen, combined with the steepening yield curve, has improved the outlook for the sector.

While I am bearish towards US large cap stocks, the small cap segment is actually attractively valued, and the small cap value segment is even more appealing. With a PE ratio of 12.2x, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (

Chart

VBR ETF (Bloomberg)

Chart

VBR vs S&P 500 PE Ratio (Bloomberg)

Chart

VBR Vs S&P 500 PS Ratio (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

