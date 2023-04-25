Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 9:53 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.17K Followers

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marcy Morita - MD, IR

Peter Ingram - President and CEO

Brent Overbeek - CRO

Shannon Okinaka - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Helane Becker - Cowen & Company

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Mike Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Dan McKenzie - Seaport Global

Chris Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Marcy Morita, Managing Director, Investor Relations. Thank you, Marcy. You may begin.

Marcy Morita

Thank you, Camila. Hello everyone and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings first quarter 2023 results conference call. Here with me on Honolulu are, Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, Chief Revenue Officer; and Shannon Okinaka, Chief Financial Officer. We also have several other members of our management team in attendance for the Q&A.

Peter will provide an overview of our performance, Brent will discuss revenue, and Shannon will discuss cost and the balance sheet. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open the call up to questions.

By now, everyone should have access to the press release that went out at about 4 o'clock Eastern Time today. If you have not received the release, it is available on the Investor Relations' page web page of our website, hawaiianairlines.com.

During our call today, we will refer at times to adjusted or non-GAAP numbers and metrics. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and metrics can be found at the end of today's press

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.