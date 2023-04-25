FangXiaNuo

Investment Thesis

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has been one of the best-performing compounders in the past decade, with shares up over 1,500%. The company has been able to grow its revenue and profitability consistently thanks to its compelling business model and growth opportunities in the emerging segment.

Despite facing a tough macro backdrop, the latest earnings still showed decent growth in both the top and the bottom line. Unfortunately, valuation continues to be a major issue with the company, as its multiples remain very elevated, especially after the recent rally. I believe the business will do well in the long run but the current price point does not look particularly attractive, therefore I rate MSCI stock as a hold and will wait for future pullbacks.

Strong Fundamentals

MSCI is a US-based financial information services company that provides decision-making solutions to over 6,600 clients around the globe. It offers data, research, and technology that enables better investment insights and decisions. Its major segments include Index, Analytics, and ESG.

The company's robust business model alongside its dominant position in the Index space has been able to provide consistent and durable growth regardless of the fluctuation in the macro environment. Its business model is extremely attractive as 75% of products are recurring subscriptions while 97% of revenue is recurring. For instance, once an ETF chose MSCI as its Index provider, it is almost impossible for them to switch or churn. MSCI is then able to keep generating revenue based on the ETFs' or client's AUM (asset under management).

Thanks to the rising popularity of ETFs, the company's linked AUM has been growing with a solid CAGR of 12% from 2007 to 2022. As of the latest quarter, the company's linked AUM is at $1.22 trillion, the highest among all index providers. It continues to dominate the index space thanks to its great reputation and data capability. For instance, the company has over 500 data vendors and maintains data from nearly 16 million securities daily, which gives it unmatched coverage and reliability.

MSCI

ESG & Climate is a relatively small segment accounting for less than 15% of total revenue, but it is presenting a huge growth opportunity. The company is currently the leader in this fast-growing space with best-in-class data and solutions. According to Markets and Markets, the ESG reporting market is forecasted to grow at a strong CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 15.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The market expansion is mainly driven by the higher awareness of sustainability and a tighter regulatory environment. For instance, the HKEX (Hong Kong Stock Exchange) requires publicly listed to disclose their ESG governance starting in 2020, while Europe also implemented the SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation) in 2021 which serves a similar purpose. The company should be well-positioned to benefit from these tailwinds that continue to drive demand for ESG-related solutions.

MSCI

Q1 Earnings

MSCI recently announced its first-quarter earnings and the results are decent considering the current backdrop. The company reported revenue of $592.2 million, up 5.8% YoY (year over year) compared to $559.9 million. Recurring subscriptions continue to show great strength, with revenue up 11.4% from $399.8 million to $445.2 million. The net retention rate was also solid at 95.2%, down slightly from 95.9% in the prior year.

On a segment basis, ESG & Climate continues to be the highlight of the report, as it benefits from ongoing tailwinds. Revenue from the segment was $67.1 million, up 28.9% YoY compared to $52 million, now accounting for roughly 11.3% of total revenue. The Index segment, which accounts for 57% of revenue, continues to be soft due to lower asset-based fees amid a volatile market. The segment grew 2.6% YoY from $330.8 million to $339.4 million. Recurring subscription revenue increased by 12.7% but was offset by the weakness in asset-based fees and non-recurring revenue, which declined 8.2% and 14.5% respectively.

The bottom line was solid as the company did a great job of managing costs and expenses. Operating expenses were only up 2.5% from $270.8 million to $277.6 million. The increase is mostly attributed to higher R&D (research and development) spending, partially offset by lower G&A (general and administrative) expenses. The discipline in spending resulted in the operating income up 8.9% YoY from $289 million to $314.6 million. The operating margin also expanded 150 basis points from 51.6% to 53.1%. The diluted EPS was $2.97 compared to $2.78, up 6.8%.

Elevated Valuation

While MSCI has great fundamentals, valuation continues to be a significant hurdle. The company is currently trading at a PE ratio of 50.7x, which is extremely expensive for a business with single digits growth rates. It is also elevated compared to both peers and its own historical average.

From the first chart below, you can see that the company's multiple is meaningfully above other information services companies such as S&P Global (SPGI), Moody's (MCO), and Fair Isaac (FICO). It is currently trading at a meaningful premium of 25.2% compared to its peer's average PE ratio of 40.5x.

From the second chart below, you can also see that the company is currently trading near the high end of its historical range, only below the euphoric pandemic period from 2020 to 2022. During the past decade, the company's PE ratio has more than doubled from less than 25x to the current 50.7x. While its fundamentals and profitability have also improved, I do not believe this magnitude of multiples expansion is justified, and it most likely will not be sustainable moving forward.

Investors Takeaway

MSCI is a great company with superb fundamentals but the price point at the moment does not seem to offer much upside. Considering the recent turmoil in the finance industry, the latest earnings were solid with growth continuing to outpace peers. However, the current valuation is way too elevated for a company growing both the top and the bottom line at just single digits. The risk-to-reward ratio is not attractive and I believe investors should be patient and wait for a pullback before diving in. Therefore I rate the company as a hold.