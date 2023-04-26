Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Trash To Treasure: Midstream And Renewable Natural Gas

Apr. 26, 2023 8:00 AM ETAMNA, AMLP, AMZA, KYN, CEN, FEN, AMJ, FEI, TYG, MLPX, NTG, FPL, KMF, CEM, EMO, GER, SRV, NML, EMLP, CTR, CBA, TTP, ENFR, ATMP, MLPA, MLPB, AMUB, MLPO, AMTR, AMND, EINC, PYPE, USAI, UMI, TPYP, BP, KMI, TRP, TRP:CA, ENB, ENB:CA
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.67K Followers

Summary

  • Renewable natural gas is biogas produced from the decomposition of organic materials that have been purified to meet quality standards.
  • Like other alternative energies, RNG enjoys certain incentives and tax advantages that boost its economics, including provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • Given government incentives and the drop-in compatibility of RNG, midstream companies are investing in interesting RNG production projects.

Biogas plant in a green wheat field.

olrat/iStock via Getty Images

Solar and wind tend to dominate narratives around alternative energy, but there are other compelling solutions for decarbonizing our energy sources, including renewable natural gas (RNG). RNG has perhaps gained more attention over the last several months, given incentives included

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.67K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.