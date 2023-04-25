David Ramos

When it comes to technology and service giant International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), one reason that investors love the stock is its dividend. The company has one of the highest annual yields around in this market, allowing shareholders to generate some nice income over the years. On Tuesday, we got the latest dividend update from IBM, showing another token increase in the payout.

The company's board of directors increased the quarterly payout to $1.66 per share, up one penny or about 0.61%. The new dividend will be payable on payable on June 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2023. As the press release above states, this is the 28th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916. This is the fourth straight year where the dividend was raised by a penny, which means less than one percent annual growth. IBM's dividend history since 2005 can be seen in the chart below, with the new $1.66 value being represented by the "2023" year as this is the year it was raised to that amount.

IBM Dividend History (IBM Investor Relations)

The new annual payout works out to $6.64 per share, which is just above a 5.30% yield as of early Tuesday morning trading. That's just a little more than you'd get from short term US Treasuries right now, but it is almost 2 full percentage points more than a 10-Year US Treasury bond. That spread has narrowed a bit in recent years as interest rates have risen thanks to the Federal Reserve trying to combat soaring inflation, but IBM still provides a solid amount of income.

The more than 5% annual yield puts IBM in a very special place currently. According to Finviz data, the stock is number 28 in the S&P 500 in terms of dividend yield, meaning the top sixth percentile. If you go a step further and look at companies with more than a $100 billion market cap, IBM comes in third place in the index, only behind telecom giants Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) that are known for their strong dividends.

I know that some investors might be slightly disappointed that we're only seeing a penny increase each year now, but total cash payments are on the rise. IBM's outstanding share count has been ticking higher in recent years after the Red Hat purchase, as the company's share repurchase plan was put on hold. With the number of shares ticking up almost 1% over a year earlier, IBM will pay out around $6 billion in cash dividends this year, up around $200 million from 2020 levels. Management is still using excess cash flow to reduce debt levels after taking on a lot of debt for that Red Hat deal.

The overall payout still represents more than half of the company's expected free cash flow for the year. At last week's Q1 earnings report, management reiterated its guidance for $10.5 billion in free cash flow for 2023. In that report, the company missed revenue expectations as the stronger US dollar continued to dent the top line, but earnings per share came in quite a bit above street expectations. For the year, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of three percent to five percent.

Currently, analysts on the street are slightly positive on IBM shares, with the average rating being just above a hold. The average price target on the street is over $140, implying double digit upside from current levels, although the average has come down by $4 since last week's earnings report. IBM isn't going to grow massively in the coming years, but at just over 13 times expected non-GAAP earnings this year, you're also not paying well into the 20s that a number of large cap tech names are going for right now.

In the end, IBM raised its dividend by another penny on Tuesday, continuing a long streak of payout increases. While some investors might be slightly disappointed with the dividend's growth in recent years, it's still one of the best income producers in the large cap space today. Last week's earnings report was a bit mixed, but management still expects a decent year, with solid free cash flow allowing for this name to continually reward investors in terms of annual income.