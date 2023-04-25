Sundry Photography

I have been a happy shareholder of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) for a few years now and I could not be more impressed by what this company has achieved during the time I tagged along. ANET has carved out for itself a growing leadership position in the data centre and networking infrastructure market, consistently stealing market share from the legacy giant Cisco Systems (CSCO). For more details of what makes ANET special and its historical success I published an article on September 26 last year in which I detailed my buy rating for the stock. Fast forward to today, ANET stock is up about 43% since then and an already premium valuation became in my opinion too risky. Therefore, I decided recently to trim my position, realize some gains, and lower my exposure to a possible valuation reset. In this article I will show how Wall Street is very bullish on the stock, but also the reason why I am nervous about a potential deceleration of revenue growth that could lead the stock price to crash.

Q1 2023 Preview

The company should announce results for the first quarter 2023 on May 1. Management has offered guidance in February for Revenue of around $1.3 billion at the midpoint, which would represent an excellent YoY growth of 48% and Non-GAAP margins of 60% (gross) and 40% (operating), which are obviously amazing across the board. Nothing indicated that any weakness is around the corner, therefore I won’t be surprised if management will be able to beat the guidance.

In terms of management commentary, I will review closely any details on how the company is capitalizing on Artificial Intelligence investments as well as any colour about the launch of new routing products recently announced.

Nothing wrong with the business as it is an amazing company, however this has led to exuberance from analysts and investors alike.

Analysts are very bullish, which might actually spell trouble

Wall Street analysts are generally quite bullish on the stock. The consensus at the moment is heavily skewed towards buy ratings, with 12 analysts considering ANET a strong buy, 6 analysts a buy and 9 a hold, while none is bearish at the moment. Among the bulls there is Goldman Sachs’ Michael Ng, who on March 7 initiated coverage with a buy rating and price target of $170 (about 10% up from today’s price). On a note to clients, the analyst highlighted how Arista Networks is the supplier of choice of the hyperscalers Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Google, while also generally trading at a premium.

Even more bullish was Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo, who on March 22 updated his price target from $170 to $200 per share (28% up from today’s price) on the back of ANET entry into the Router Wide Area Network market. The company has been anticipating such a move for a few months now, with the expectations being that it could potentially add up about $2-$3 billion of additional sales in the future.

As a long time shareholder of ANET myself I completely understand the bullishness of Wall Street towards the company. Nevertheless, I routinely reassess my positions in lieu of stretched valuations, particularly after share movements in short periods of time. Since my previous article covering the stock published just 7 months ago the share price jumped up 43%, a staggering move for a company that was already trading at a premium valuation at the time.

Current valuation adds too much risk

As a consequence, on March 22 I cut my position in half to shield myself from too much valuation risk. Despite having retreated some since then, ANET is still up almost 30% YTD and is currently trading very exuberantly. Based on Seeking Alpha data, ANET is currently trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 36 and Price to Sales ratio of 11.3, very high on absolute terms but even slightly higher than the 3 years average of both metrics that also includes the stock market bubble induced by the COVID-mania.

YCharts - Seeking Alpha

Moreover, as a long time shareholder I cannot stress enough that despite amazing performance overall ANET is no stranger to sudden and prolonged periods of subdued growth. The reason being that the company is operating in a cyclical environment and is heavily exposed to the IT spending of the cloud hyperscalers. During 2019 the company surprised investors by announcing that one unnamed tech titan was pausing investments into upgrading their data centre. Despite management reiterating that the pause was only temporary, it directly led ANET to post several disappointing quarters in a row of even negative revenue growth. Once the spending resumed, however as the investment cycle restarted, Arista Networks’ journey upward met basically no resistance and the stock is now trading around all-time highs.

What to do now?

I am convinced however that the story will repeat itself as the IT market is cyclical, and at some point, Arista will find itself navigating a few disappointing quarters and a valuation reset will happen. That will be the moment to take advantage of Mr. Market’s chronic short-termism. For the moment, I think current shareholders should evaluate a potential trimming of their position now that things are rosy and analysts are more bullish than ever. As for wannabe owners of this fantastic company, my suggestion is to remain on the sideline until ANET stumbles on a recessionary environment or simply a pause of the investment cycle.