(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate 1 EUR is around 1.1 USD)

Investment Thesis

After a record year 2022, Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGYY, OTCPK:MBGAF) announced again strong (preliminary) Q1 results on April 21 that beat expectations (full quarterly figures will be released on April 28). While unit sales increased by 3% YoY to 503,500 vehicles, improved net pricing and increased profitability were the key factors.

Group EBIT was 5.5bn, significantly above the consensus of 4.9bn. But especially the FCF of 2.2bn stood out in a positive way, since it was almost double the expected 1.2bn.

The strategy by CEO Ola Källenius to move upmarket is clearly paying off. So far the market is not rewarding this and values Mercedes with a TTM P/E ratio of just 5.1. This is more in line with or even below other mass market auto manufacturers, but Mercedes had an impressive return of sales of 14.8% in Q1 2023. As way of comparison, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) operating margin in Q1 2023 was just 11.4%.

At the current share price Mercedes has a generous dividend yield of 7.5%. Like many other European companies, Mercedes pays only a single annual dividend. The next pay-out is on May 8, 2023. While the total pay-out of 5.5bn looks high, it is still only 37.6% of net profit. Therefore the high dividend seems quite safe. Additionally, the company has announced a share buyback programme with the total value of 4bn, which is around 4% of the current market capitalisation. So this is almost an income investor’s dream.

Recap of 2022 numbers

Mercedes had reported strong numbers for the fiscal year 2022. EBIT rose by 28% to 20.5bn (2021: €16bn) last year, outpacing a 12% rise in revenue to 150bn (2021: 133.9bn) during the same period.

Net profit increased to 14.8bn (2021 14.2bn) and earnings per share to 13.55 (2021: 12.89).

A key part of the car manufacturer's strategy is to focus on luxury and top-end vehicles, and electric vehicles. Deliveries in those categories outpaced the total sales growth:

Mercedes-Benz Cars: Top-End and EV sales (Source: Mercedes Group)

Between 2019 and 2022 Mercedes increased the average selling price of its cars by 43% percent – from 51,000 to 73,000 euros. Price increases contributed to this, but the company has also stopped low margin models and unprofitable business lines, such as the sale of vehicles for the taxi trade.

For CEO Ola Källenius class certainly comes before mass, and I agree with that. I do think that this is a sound strategy, and I would not be surprised if Mercedes revised its earnings forecast upwards later in the year.

Strong Q1 results

The auto manufacturer got off to a strong start in the new year. The operating profit in the first quarter was 5.5bn, up from 5.2bn a year ago. Both higher prices and more unit sales contributed, and Mercedes significantly benefited from the sale of luxury models.

Return on sales in the main business area of passenger cars was 14.8%, significantly above the expected 13.4%. The smaller vans division performed even better with a return of 15.6%. The strong profitability led to an FCF of 2.2bn, 1bn more than what was expected.

While unit sales increased around 3% to ~503,500 vehicles, especially profitable top models have sold well. Mercedes was able to increase sales in the so-called top-end segment by almost a fifth in the first quarter - to 91,800 units.

The AMG models were particularly in demand. With more than 40,000 vehicles sold, the tuning subsidiary achieved a new sales record for the quarter. Sales of the G-Class off-road vehicle also increased noticeably in this period to 10,200 units. This corresponds to an increase of 23%. The luxury sub-brand Maybach also achieved an above average growth rate of 8%.

Regionally, Mercedes recorded the strongest growth in the German home market and in Europe as a whole. Business in North America and China, on the other hand, grew only marginally.

EV transformation and software are key pillars of the Mercedes strategy

Besides the push towards top-end vehicles, the transformation to electric vehicles and the emphasis on software-defined cars are the other key pillars of the new Mercedes strategy.

Our strategy is designed to avoid non-core activities to focus on winning where it matters: dedicated electric vehicles and proprietary car software.(Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Mercedes-Benz AG)

The company is making good progress in both segments.

EV sales are growing strongly

Mercedes is becoming increasingly electric. BEV sales grew ~50% in 2022 to 190,000 units. In addition, Mercedes sold about 190,000 PEV vehicles, but this segment is stagnating.

The ambition is that by 2025 customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model Mercedes makes. At the end of the decade, Mercedes wants to sell only BEV vehicles anymore (with the caveat – where market conditions allow).

The company is well on the way to achieving both goals and just recently announced the release of the first electric Mercedes-Maybach, the top-end sub brand. The entry-level price for a Maybach car is 179,000 euros, but most customers pay significantly more.

Tesla is not a competitive thread anymore

In my opinion, Tesla looks to become less and less of a strong competitor for Mercedes. Sales of the Model S and Model X have atrophied, and price cuts do not seem to help much. There is no meaningful refresh in sight and both Model S and X are becoming outdated and more and more niche. New EV models by Mercedes, but also from other premium manufacturers, are superior in quality and technology.

Elon Musk maybe does not even mind that much and seems to be set to compete with mass market manufacturers now. Whether this is by choice or necessity, Mercedes does not need to care.

Advances and cooperation on the software side

While Tesla’s Full Self Driving software is getting a lot of publicity, the Mercedes Benz Drive Pilot is on par if not superior. Mercedes had a big win recently, becoming the first auto company to receive a Certification for a SAE Level 3 system in the U.S.

Cooperation with Google

On February 22, Mercedes presented an update on their software strategy. The big news was the cooperation with Google. Mercedes will be opening its Linux-based MB.OS operating system and integrate Google apps like Maps and YouTube. The design will be done by Mercedes though based on Google data feeds. Mercedes-Benz will be the first automaker to build its own branded navigation experience based on in-car data and navigation capabilities from Google. The cooperation will go beyond that though. Mercedes will also use Google AI and machine learning capabilities, as well as Google Cloud and offer personalized services through one unique Mercedes Me ID.

Mercedes/Google (Source: Mercedes Group)

This is certainly a big win for Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) too. Mercedes is maybe the first, but probably not the last auto manufacturer to go with Google apps. The German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Porsche is already negotiating with Google.

Autonomous driving cooperation with Nvidia

Mercedes is cooperating with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on autonomous driving and will use the Orin system from the US manufacturer to improve the computing power of its cars. A first outcome will be the increase of the maximum speed of highly automated driver assistance systems from 60 to up to 130 kilometers per hour. The Orin system can perform 254 tera operations per second. For comparison: Tesla's HW3 system currently only achieves 144 tera operations per second. Unfortunately, we do not have a performance number for the new Tesla HW4 system yet.

Mercedes/Nvidia (Source: Mercedes Group)

Mercedes has agreed to a revenue-sharing model, so Nvidia participates directly in the sales proceeds of its vehicles. The close partnership was on display when Mercedes presented its new software strategy. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was on stage when Källenius walked the audience through the new strategy - and advertised its own hardware and software.

Conclusion

Investors who think that value is about buying cash flow cheaply, should consider Mercedes as a part of their portfolio.

Mercedes does not look completely immune to pricing pressure — it slashed prices for electric vehicles in China in Q4 last year. But the company looks to be very unwilling to compromise brand value for volume as the strategy to move upmarket is clearly paying off.

The focus on the premium and luxury markets should limit the downside risk in case the economic environment deteriorates. The currently ultra-low valuation prices in a lot of risk, from macroeconomic developments to the more specific execution risk regarding the EV transformation.

