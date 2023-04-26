Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PSI: A Possible Recession Means That There May Be More Downside

Apr. 26, 2023 12:03 AM ETInvesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)TSM
Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.76K Followers

Summary

  • PSI invests in 30 large-cap semiconductor stocks in the U.S. market.
  • The global semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% through 2029.
  • Semiconductor inventory correction may be near the end, but a possible recession will further weaken the demand.

3D rendering of cyberpunk AI. Circuit board. Technology background. Central Computer Processors CPU and GPU concept. Motherboard digital chip. Tech science background.

jiefeng jiang

Introduction

The semiconductor industry has enjoyed very strong growth during the pandemic due to strong demand for technology devices as people attempt to work and study remotely. However, the strong demand has quickly shifted towards high inventory level. Will this

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

MacroMicro

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.76K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.