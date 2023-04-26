Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ASML Holding: Solid Fundamentals And Future Profitability

Apr. 26, 2023 12:14 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLF1 Comment
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
442 Followers

Summary

  • ASML is the market leader in advanced semiconductor equipment systems manufacturing.
  • Their almost unrivaled range of lithography systems provides the company with a huge customer base reliant on their technologies.
  • Recent innovations and rapidly growing demand for EUV lithography systems have spurred orders and profitability for the firm.
  • Strong and stable fiscal fundamentals combined with a decent intrinsic 19% undervaluation make the firm an attractive pick even from a value perspective.
  • Cumulatively, the factors currently affecting the company earn shares a Buy rating.
ASML corporation office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has enjoyed a strong FY22 spurred by their EUV lithography sales and general demand for lithography systems. Strong growth prospects combined with fundamental profitability have led to a YTD bull-run of around 13%

Their

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
442 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.