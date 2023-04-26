Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Strong Small-Cap Insider Buys: Q1 2023

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
Summary

  • After bringing you the first quarter installment covering large-cap and mid-cap insider activity, today's article will focus on the latest insider activity within the small-cap range.
  • We believe that insiders supply the market with high-quality information each time they decide to trade their own company's stock on the open market.
  • Companies including B. Riley Financial, Enovix Corp, Paramount Group, Summit Therapeutics, and PacWest Bancorp made their way to our small caps list for the first quarter.
  • The following is a group of interesting small-cap stocks that we consider research-worthy, having recently attracted significant interest from their corporate insiders.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

What were some strong insider buys in Q1?

In order to search for companies that experienced periods of particularly concentrated corporate insider purchasing activity, we once again evaluated hundreds of S-4 filings in the fourth

PacWest Bancorp Q1 '23 Insider Activity

PacWest Bancorp Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

B. Riley Financial Q1 '23 Insider Activity

B. Riley Financial Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Enovix Corp Q1 '23 Insider Activity

Enovix Corp Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Paramount Group Q1 '23 Insider Activity

Paramount Group Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Summit Therapeutics Q1 '23 Insider Activity

Summit Therapeutics Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

This article was written by

Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

