Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

UBS Group AG (UBS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 11:55 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.18K Followers

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Mackey - Investor Relations

Sergio Ermotti - Group Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Youngwood - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America

Flora Bocahut - Jefferies

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Adam Terelak - Mediobanca

Jeremy Sigee - BNP

Anke Reingen - Royal Bank of Canada

Amit Goel - Barclays

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Tom Hallett - KBW

Nicolas Payen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andrew Lim - Societe Generale

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. [Operator Instructions] At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Mackey, UBS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Sarah Mackey

Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors in our 2022 annual report together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings. On Slide 2, you can see our agenda for today. It's now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO.

Sergio Ermotti

Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everyone. I'm happy to be back here with all of you, and it's an honor and privilege to lead UBS once again, especially at such a pivotal time for our organization and for all our stakeholders. First of all, I'd like to thank Ralph, the management team and all of our employees for their dedication over the last 2.5 years. During this time, UBS delivered record results and continued to build trust and confidence with our clients and our stakeholders.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.