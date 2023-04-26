Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Largest Commercial Bank Run In Half Century Underway Right Now

Summary

  • The biggest deposit flight we have seen in 50 years from commercial banks shows no sign of stopping.
  • Fed Chairman Powell is exacerbating the issue with every rate hike he makes given US 3-Mo T-bills yield nearly 4.75% above the average FDIC savings rate, creating a massive incentive to continue to pull one’s savings from commercial banks and move it to money market funds and T-bills.
  • From March 2022 to March 2023, the US paid over $811 billion in interest payments and will quickly be approaching $1 trillion in annual interest payments shortly, doubling the government’s interest expense in just two years.

The market volatility of crypto trading with technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlesticks, for analysis up and downtrend. Stock trading, crypto currency background concept.

Artit_Wongpradu

Anyone arguing that we are not heading into a recession may be deluding themselves. The biggest deposit flight we have seen in 50 years from commercial banks shows no sign of stopping. Why is this important? Well, commercial bank deposits

commercial bank deposits

Source: Bloomberg, Financial Sense Wealth Management

US debt coming due

Source: Bloomberg, Financial Sense Wealth Management

US interest expense

Source: Bloomberg, Financial Sense Wealth Management

credit card loans outstanding

Source: Bloomberg, Financial Sense Wealth Management

