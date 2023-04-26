Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fabricated Fairy Tales And Section 2A

Summary

  • The change in core inflation during the two-year period following the beginning of a recession has averaged just -0.4%.
  • Rate hikes have a disproportionate impact on interest-sensitive sectors such as housing and durable goods, but the effect on overall economic activity is actually fairly weak.
  • At current valuations, an improvement in our measures of market internals wouldn’t provide the basis for a bullish investment outlook, but it would suspend the immediacy of our bearish outlook.

To describe a small change in the fed funds rate as a grave policy error vastly overestimates the correlation between monetary policy and economic outcomes. Information about the stance of monetary policy offers surprisingly little improvement or meaningful impact

Unemployment vs core inflation - NOT the Phillips Curve

The Phillips Curve is actually about wage inflation

The true Phillips Curve (Hussman): unemployment vs real wage inflation

Fed liquidity/GDP versus interest rates over-and-above IORB (Hussman)

Change in Federal funds rate vs subsequent change in core inflation

Change in Federal funds rate vs subsequent change in unemployment

Change in unemployment vs concurrent change in core inflation

Estimated excess Fed liquidity beyond amount required to achieve interest rate target

Excess Fed liquidity vs subsequent real GDP growth

Excess Fed liquidity vs subsequent employment growth

Estimated 3-year S&P 500 drawdown based on historical valuation norms (Hussman)

Securities classified by commercial banks as held-to-maturity

Estimated 12-year total return for a passive 60% S&P, 30% Treasury bond, 10% T-bill portfolio

This article was written by

John Hussman profile picture
John Hussman
7.71K Followers
Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( http://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.

