Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Associated British Foods plc (OTCPK:ASBFY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

George Garfield - Chief Executive Officer

John Bason - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Warren Ackerman - Barclays Bank

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Warwick Okines - BNP Paribas Exane

Adam Cochrane - Deutsche Bank

Richard Chamberlain - RBC Capital Markets

Nick Coulter - Citigroup

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

George Garfield

Thank you all very much for joining us in-person today and thank you for those of you who are online. Before I get into the results presentations, I have a few comments to make about our beloved friends on the right. I think all of you know that today is John’s last time presenting ABF results. He was appointed our Finance Director on the May 4, 1999. Just a week short of – I am sorry, not 40 of 24 years ago, when my daughter who is just graduated from university last summer was 6 months away from being born. We’ve established that he has around for a long time. The big question is, has he been any good? And we have been doing a bit of internal research. This isn’t audited. I warn you.

We have had a look at the 35 million survivors in the FTSE or the companies in the FTSE100 who existed when – in the FTSE100 when John started up as Finance Director. The first point to make and it’s kind of important in a family company, especially when I am family, is that we are still alive. Two-thirds of the constituents aren’t there anymore. We had a bit of a freight during COVID perhaps, but other than that and probably especially during that, John, thank you very much. Here are the total shareholder returns for the best of those 35 survivors. And here are – here are the

