Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Record Short Position In Treasuries - Are Hedge Funds Betting On The U.S. Default?

Apr. 26, 2023 2:33 AM ETiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), SPTL, VGLT, XTWY, SCHQ
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.67K Followers

Summary

  • Hedge funds have the record net short position in T-Bond futures.
  • However, I don't see that as the sign of higher interest rates.
  • I do expect higher volatility this summer due to the US debt ceiling event.
Debt Ceiling Road Sign

bauhaus1000

The Big Short: US Treasury Bond futures

Bloomberg reported that: Hedge Funds Place Biggest Ever Short on Benchmark Treasuries.

The short position is specifically on the 10-Year Treasury Bond futures. Here is the chart that illustrates "the big short":

leveraged traders net short

CME

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.67K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.