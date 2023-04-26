Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Flash PMI Data Signal Fastest Developed World Growth For 11 Months, Price Pressures Rise Further

Summary

  • Economic growth across the four largest developed economies has accelerated to the fastest for 11 months in April, according to early 'flash' PMI data compiled by S&P Global.
  • Manufacturing output meanwhile fell for a tenth successive month in April, dropping in all four economies bar the US, where a modest gain was reported.
  • Better news on inflation came from the manufacturing sector, where across the G4 input costs rose at the slowest rate since September 2020.
  • We retain the impression that, while recession appears to have been averted for now, there remains a strong possibility of substantially weaker economic growth later in the year.

Abstract world map and financial graphs on a digital display

sankai

Economic growth across the four largest developed economies has accelerated to the fastest for 11 months in April, according to early 'flash' PMI data compiled by S&P Global. Growth is unbalanced, however, being driven entirely by services, as manufacturers continue to struggle amid falling demand.

G4 flash PMI output indicators

G4 flash PMI output indicators

Flash PMI supply, demand and price indicators G4

flash PMI selling price indicators G4

flash PMI selling price indicators G4

G4 PMI output and prices vs. central bank policy

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

