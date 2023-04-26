John Kirk/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

The improved profile of Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) earnings, FCF, balance sheet, and attractive FCF valuation led me to assign a buy rating to the stock. The conclusion of regulatory investigations by the US DOJ, CFTC, and the UK SFO removed a major cloud, in my opinion, and that cloud was regulatory risk. The low level of debt on Glencore [GLEN]'s books should help the company's management free up cash flow for attractive capital returns. Given the elevated commodity prices today, I anticipate GLEN to benefit from this, thereby driving elevated earnings. The combination of rising commodity prices and robust Marketing earnings bodes well for GLEN's EBITDA levels. Despite the stock price's dismal performance in the first quarter, I think investors can rest easy because of the attractive FCF multiple.

1Q23 results takeaway

The most notable event was GLEN bringing forward by a week the release of its production report. Even though 1Q23 output was subpar in my opinion, management is sticking to its full-year output forecast. As far as I can tell, the market is willing to give management the benefit of the doubt for their FY23 guidance despite the fact that 1Q volumes were below expectations across key commodities. The company's coal output of 26.9mt was lower than expected (the consensus was for 27.8mt), and this had a significant impact on EBITDA (Coal contributes 40% of EBITDA). Zinc output missed versus consensus estimates by 11-12%, and copper output was also still below consensus of 256kt. Finally, lower production at Koniambo and Integrated Nickel Operations led to a much larger miss in Nickel volumes compared to consensus estimates (the difference was -25%). When looking at the full year, I do not find the projections to be completely out of the question. Management has provided the typical 1H vs 2H weighting in their most recent forecast, implying a slight volume skew towards the second half of the year. Readers should still exercise caution in relying on past performance, as calculations show that significant effort must be expended in the Zinc and Nickel businesses if they are to achieve the midpoint of their guidance range.

Marketing

In spite of setbacks in production, the Marketing has maintained its stellar performance this quarter. As trading in energy products continues to produce strong results, Marketing EBIT for 1Q23 tracked above the full year long-term guidance range of $2.2-3.2bn. If GLEN achieves results above the range predicted for this year, it will be the fourth consecutive year of strong performance. Given the drop in energy prices since the last earnings report, I had anticipated a much worse performance from this division's EBIT than what was actually reported for 1Q23. But after seeing the earnings, I'm thinking it's possible that this year will be even better than predicted. Using management comments on future performance, we can infer an EBITDA of more than US$3 billion++. But, I believe consensus are reflecting my thoughts as well, in that they anticipate an EBITDA of US$4.13bn for FY23. I'd like to highlight a minor "expectation" risk here in that both the market and I are expecting better-than-guided results. While I am optimistic, my concern is that the market will take things for granted. If GLEN can meet consensus estimates, great; if not, we may see a short-term drop in share price as consensus estimates are reset.

Teck acquisition

The bid for Teck, about which GLEN management has recently been very clear with Teck, is the most significant "pending" item, in my opinion. In all honesty, I thought management would up their offer after some back and forth in order to entice Teck shareholders to accept the bid. Obviously, that did not occur, and the possible Teck deal is not mentioned in the current production report. While I can only speculate on the outcome at this point, I do think GLEN has the financial wherewithal to increase its bid in an effort to win over Teck's shareholders even if the current offer is presented as the "best and final" option. However, if the ISS and Glass Lewis suggestions pan out and the answer is no, companies may engage in a bidding war for Teck in an effort to realign their holdings around copper and nickel, two metals essential to the energy transition. If GLEN were to win the vote, it would be good news for the company in the long run, but I don't think the outcome will have much of an effect on the stock price.

Valuation

The way I look at GLEN valuation is simple and straight forward. I value it on a FCF multiple basis, and this is compared to diversified peer like Rio Tinto. GLEN currently trades at 6x forward FCF multiple which implies a 15% FCF yield. When compared to peers like Rio Tinto, which is trading at 13x forward FCF (implying an FCF yield of 8%), this valuation looks relatively attractive. If we look at GLEN historical forward FCF multiple, it averages out at around 7x over the past 5 years. With an improved earnings profile (in the short-term due to elevated commodity prices) and an improved balance sheet, I believe there is a path to valuation rerating back to 7x, which represents a 16%.

Risks

The primary risk to take note for GLEN is any in commodity prices is a negative for GLEN given that the business is highly levered to commodity prices. While this has been a significant contributor to elevated earnings, in the eventual downcycle, investors need to make sure they are will hedged.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glencore's improved earnings, balance sheet, and attractive FCF valuation make it an attractive buy. The low level of debt on GLEN's books should help the company's management free up cash flow for attractive capital returns. The combination of rising commodity prices and robust marketing earnings bodes well for GLEN's EBITDA in the short-term, which should support valuation (and possibly a re-rating back to 7x). Despite subpar 1Q23 production results, management's guidance for the full year is still achievable with some effort in the Zinc and Nickel businesses. The Teck acquisition bid is a significant pending item that, if successful, would bode well for the long-term trajectory of GLEN. Overall, with an attractive FCF multiple of 6x forward FCF, I recommend a buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.