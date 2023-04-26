Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Unlocking The Investment Potential Of 'S' In ESG The Key? More Research And Data On Social Issues

Summary

  • With social trends and new legislation in the spotlight, investors can’t afford to ignore the risks to companies and investment performance.
  • Unlike carbon footprints and governance standards, which can be easily compared across companies or sectors, social issues differ across industries.
  • Understanding the data is important to avoid drawing false conclusions.

Environmental technology concept. sustainable ESG modernization development by using technology of renewable resources

Kalawin/iStock via Getty Images

By Saskia Kort-Chick

Social issues are perhaps the most difficult to research and least understood by investors with an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focus. But the risks and opportunities they represent are growing, and investors need a way to step up

Social Issues Are the Largest Contributor to the Number of Controversies

Bloomberg, MSCI and AllianceBernstein

MSCI ACWI Index

MSCI

social issues

AllianceBernstein

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Comments

