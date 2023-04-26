MarsBars

Many investors are rightfully skittish around regional banks, considering all of the headline risks in this sector. However, plenty of well-run banks that have stable deposit bases have been painted with a broad brush and are now trading at bargain basement prices previously unheard of.

This brings me to KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) which I last covered here in early August of last year. Needless to say, this stock has performed poorly since then, falling from $18.11 to $10.48 as of writing. In this article, I highlight why the market seems to be overly pessimistic around the stock, setting up patient investors for potentially strong total returns.

Why KEY?

KeyCorp is a large regional bank that ranks among the top 20 in the U.S., with presence in a total of 16 states, primarily in Ohio and New York. KEY serves customers both big and small with its hybrid structure as both a community and corporate bank, enabling it to serve mid-market commercial clients.

To be fair, KEY is seeing headwinds, as reflected by its recent first-quarter results. This includes EPS falling from $0.38 in Q4'22 and $0.45 in the prior year same period to $0.30 in Q1 of this year. While this may seem like a big drop, especially on a year-over-year basis, it's worth noting that the reasons behind it are more related to one-time items.

This includes a $64 million restructuring expense ($0.06 per share), which included $36 million of severance and related costs and $28 million worth of corporate real estate rationalization (i.e. lease termination fees and renegotiations). It also includes a $94 million charge (or $0.08 per share) as KEY builds its reserves for credit losses due to a more cautious economic outlook.

KEY's net interest income was down by 9.8% on a sequential basis to $1.11 billion. This was due to higher funding costs related to interest-bearing accounts, resulting in a tighter margin. However, credit quality remains stable, with net-charge-offs of just 15 basis points during Q1. Management also appears to be setting reserves out of an abundance of caution, as its current allowance represents over 7 years of annualized net charge-offs.

Meanwhile, KEY is seeing encouraging growth, as commercial loans grew by 15% YoY and 3% since the end of 2022, and consumer loans grew by 16% YoY, driven by home mortgages. As shown below, KEY has seen total loan and loan yield growth every quarter over the past year.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, deposits have held up rather well, declining by just 1.5% since the end of 2022 to $143 billion, despite the headline risks around the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank and the massive deposit outflows at First Republic Bank (FRC). It's worth noting that deposits are down by 5% compared to the prior year period, but that was due to elevated spending related to inflation, and normalization of savings rates after the pandemic.

KEY maintains a BBB+ rated balance sheet with a solid common equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 9.1%. Plus, management highlighted the quality of its deposit balance, including the fact that over half is covered by FDIC insurance during the recent conference call:

Over 80% of commercial segment deposit balances are from core operating accounts. Of our total deposits, 56% are covered by FDIC insurance, while an additional 10% are collateralized. We maintain access to enough liquidity to cover over 150% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. The quality of our deposit base derives from the strength of our relationship-based strategy, which is benefited key both from a balanced stability and cost perspective. At period end, our loan-to-deposit ratio was 84%.

Turning to the dividend, KEY currently yields 7.8% and the $0.205 quarterly dividend rate remains well covered by Q1 EPS of $0.30 despite the material one-time charges. KEY also has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 15%, and while I wouldn't expect for the dividend to be raised this year, it's worth noting that KEY has grown its dividend for the 12 consecutive years prior to this one.

Lastly, I see value in the stock with a forward PE of just 6.3 at the price of $10.48, which sits at one of the lowest points over the past 10 years. Analysts estimate 10% to 12% annual EPS growth in the 2024 to 2025 timeframe and have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $16.30. This translates to potentially strong double-digit total returns over the next 12-24 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

KeyCorp's first-quarter results were impacted by one-time items and a more cautious economic outlook, but the underlying performance remains strong. Total loan growth continues to be encouraging and deposits have held up well considering the current banking landscape.

At present, it seems that the market is being overly pessimistic on the stock, pushing the stock's valuation down near historical lows and the dividend yield up to 7.8%. While I wouldn't call KEY a sleep well at night stock, especially in the current environment, those willing to take a contrarian view could see potentially strong total returns from here.