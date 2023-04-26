Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SPDV: Now Yielding 4%, Is This Dividend ETF Worth Buying?

Summary

  • SPDV's dividend yield is now close to 4% after undergoing a semi-annual reconstitution at the end of January. The fund's poor performance YTD could indicate a buying opportunity.
  • However, SPDV's free-cash-flow-yield approach, applied equally to all 11 GICS sectors, has yet to prove itself. Current holdings are mostly deep-value plays with little expected earnings growth.
  • There's no free lunch in investing. Don't expect dividend growth with sales and earnings growth to back it up. SPDV is an income-only play.
  • It's possible SPDV will turn it around, given how its earnings revision score is in line with other leading dividend ETFs like VYM, DGRO, and SDY. However, don't expect anything spectacular.
Hand choosing 2 stars rating on blue background

Ayman-Alakhras/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In January, I recommended investors avoid the AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) because of its over-reliance on the Energy sector, poor quality compared to lower-cost alternatives, and low growth potential. Three months

SPDV Index Methodology

S&P Dow Jones Indices

SPDV Top Ten Holdings

Advisors Asset Management

Dividend ETF Historical Returns

The Sunday Investor

SPDV vs. SCHD Historical Performance Comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD vs. SPDV Dividend Growth

Portfolio Visualizer

SPDV Dividend Grade

Seeking Alpha

SPDV vs. SCHD Fundamental Analysis By Company

The Sunday Investor

LNC vs. TFC vs. USB vs. C vs. HBAN vs. PFG Financial Sector Performance Since February 2023 - Regional Banking Fallout From Silicon Valley Bank

Seeking Alpha

