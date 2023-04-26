Torsten Asmus

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on March 31st.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) invests in short-term treasuries through futures. The fund is actively-managed, and aims to outperform its medium-term treasury benchmark while keeping interest rate risk / duration stable. TUA has not achieved its goal in the past, performing in-line with its benchmark since inception. Although there is nothing inherently wrong with the fund or its strategy, it offers few important advantages relative to its benchmark.

TUA - Analysis

TUA seeks to outperform medium-term treasury benchmarks by investing in Treasury futures at the short end of the curve, while keeping duration / interest rate risk at market levels.

To understand how that works, let's have a quick look at the fund's assets.

TUA

As can be seen above, TUA invests almost all of its assets, almost $60 million out of $61 million, in simple T-bills. The fund uses the remaining cash as collateral for 2Y treasury futures. These futures are effectively leveraged. The fund uses a relatively small amount of cash, around $1.7 million, as collateral for $304 million in (notional) treasury futures.

First goal of these assets is to outperform medium-term treasury benchmark. They attempt to do so by focusing on shorter-term treasuries which currently sport above-average yields. Specifically, the fund currently focuses on 2Y treasuries, which yield quite a bit more than the 7Y - 10Y treasuries included in most medium-term treasury benchmarks.

U.S. Treasury Yield Curve

Focusing on treasuries with higher yields should lead to stronger returns and slight outperformance moving forward. This has not been the case in the past, with the fund performing in-line with its benchmark since inception. TUA has technically slightly underperformed, but the difference is not all that important, in my opinion at least.

Data by YCharts

Focusing on shorter-term treasuries, like TUA does, means that interest rate risk / duration is lower. Although I see this as a net negative, especially when rates are rising, it does lead to lower capital gains and underperformance during periods of lower rates. Some investors might prefer funds with higher duration, to either position their portfolios for lower rates, or as a hedge against recessions and the like (rates tend to go down during these).

In light of the above, the fund's second goal is to match the duration of its benchmark. Currently, this stands at around 7.6 years, as per the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF).

IEF

Constructing a portfolio with a duration of 7.6 years is simple enough. Doing so while focusing on 2Y treasuries, with durations of around two years, is not.

Leverage allows the fund to have higher levels of duration while focusing on short-term assets with low duration. In simple terms, a 2Y treasury might have a duration of 2 years, so a 5x leveraged 2Y treasury should have a duration a bit lower than 10 years. TUA currently sports a duration of 8.4 years, somewhat below expectations due to rounding, tracking error, and as these figures are from slightly different dates.

TUA

TUA is actively-managed, so management (attempts to) accomplish the fund's two goals in harmony. Positions are selected so as to boost returns while keeping duration constant which should, in theory, benefit shareholders.

As a final point, leverage increases risk and volatility, and could, potentially, lead to outsized losses. As TUA targets a market average duration, interest rate risk is, almost by definition, within normal parameters. Credit risk is arguably magnified, but the fund focuses on treasuries, which have almost no inherently credit risk. TUA's strategy would, arguably, post significant losses and underperform its benchmark if the U.S. were to come close to default, or if 2 year treasuries were to post sizable losses. Although I don't believe this to be an important risk, still thought it important to analyze the fund's leverage.

TUA's most important benefit is the possibility of outperformance from focusing on treasuries with above-average yields. Although outperformance has not materialized in the past, the fund is quite young, and could perform better in the future.

TUA would also outperform if short-term treasury rates, specifically, were to decline, another benefit for shareholders. Rates could decline for many reasons, chief among these lower Federal Reserve benchmark rates, and expectations thereof. Short-term rates have declined since March, as regional banking woes have caused investment markets to anticipate a Fed pivot in the coming months. TUA has outperformed since, as expected.

Data by YCharts

Flipside of the above, is the fact that the fund would almost certainly underperform if short-term treasury rates, specifically, were to decline. Reasons would be opposite of the above, meaning higher Fed rates, and expectations thereof. This was the case earlier in the year, due to investor sentiment plus Federal Reserve guidance and comments.

Data by YCharts

In general terms, I don't consider the fund's positive or negatives to be all that impactful, at least not relative to its benchmark. Potential outperformance is obviously good, but said potential has not been realized in the past, and might not be realized in the future. The fund might be a good choice for investors wishing to speculate / trade on potential short-term rate declines. TUA performed very well in March, during which short-term rates declined rapidly, and the fund is likely to perform quite well during any similar future scenario. Fund holdings could always change, so this is not certain, but is still seems quite likely: TUA does focus on short-term treasuries, after all.

Conclusion

TUA is an actively-managed ETF investing in short-term treasury futures. Although there is nothing significantly wrong with the fund, it offers few important advantages relative to its benchmark. All else equal, I prefer simpler, cheaper index funds over actively-managed funds, and so I would choose treasury index funds over TUA.