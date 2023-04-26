Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Navigating The REIT Landscape: A Spotlight On DiamondRock Hospitality

Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • DiamondRock Hospitality emerges as a top REIT pick using the Magic Formula as inspiration.
  • The company owns and operates high-quality lodging properties in North American urban and resort markets.
  • The preferred stock offering (DRH.PA) with an 8.4% yield can be an alternative option for investors seeking higher returns.

Hotel Receptionists Using Digital Tablet

PixelsEffect/E+ via Getty Images

If you're familiar with my work, you know that it's data-driven. I have a passion for scores, compiling numbers, and delving into the data. What I enjoy even more are those quirky little scores that somehow just work.

The little book that beats the market cover

Book cover

Screenshot of DRH Homepage

Screenshot of DRH Homepage (drhc.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Analyst price targets for DRH

Analyst Price Targets (Seeking Alpha)

A breakdown of DRH's debt.

DiamondRock Debt (DRH 10Q)

This article was written by

Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.19K Followers
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DRH.PA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.