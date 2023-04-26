PixelsEffect/E+ via Getty Images

If you're familiar with my work, you know that it's data-driven. I have a passion for scores, compiling numbers, and delving into the data. What I enjoy even more are those quirky little scores that somehow just work.

One such formula that has always appealed to me, due to its simplicity, is The Magic Formula. In this article, I want to explore my methodology for constructing a Magic Formula specifically for REITs and reveal the top stock in the mix.

The Magic Formula

The Magic Formula, featured in Joel Greenblatt's book "The Little Book That Beats the Market," helps investors find high-quality, undervalued stocks with strong potential returns. Using return on capital [ROC] and earnings yield as ranking factors, it targets firms that efficiently generate profits and trade at attractive prices.

Investors apply the formula systematically, selecting 20-30 top-ranked companies from predetermined stock lists like the S&P 500 or Russell 3000 index. By regularly adjusting their portfolios and maintaining a disciplined approach, they aim to outperform the market in the long run while minimizing emotional biases in decision-making.

REIT Ranks

Though not exactly the Magic Formula, I aimed to develop a similar scoring system by ranking stocks based on multiple criteria and focusing on the top performers.

For this initial attempt, I concentrated on the key aspect of REITs: funds from operations (FFO). Stocks were first ranked by P/FFO, followed by FFO payout ratio (lower is better), and FFO growth over the trailing twelve months. Additionally, as a stickler for solid balance sheets, I included a net debt/EBITDA rank.

These four ranks were summed and sorted to reveal the winner: DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), which is the focus of this article. For those interested in the data, we'll delve into it further throughout the piece.

An Overview of DiamondRock Hospitality Company & Resorts

DiamondRock Hospitality is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in high-quality lodging properties in North American urban and resort markets. The company's strategy emphasizes aggressive asset management, conservative leverage, and disciplined capital allocation to achieve superior growth and high barriers to entry. As of December 31, 2022, the portfolio consists of 35 luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts in high barrier-to-entry markets with multiple demand generators.

The strategic approach involves capital allocation based on the cost of capital. When the cost of capital is low, DiamondRock pursues strategic acquisitions, raises equity opportunistically, and disposes of non-core hotels. Conversely, when the cost of capital is high, the company focuses on long-term value creation through share repurchases.

Preferring a relatively efficient capital structure, DiamondRock considers complex transactions if they offer significantly higher returns than simpler ones. The acquisition strategy targets hotels with unique value-add opportunities, such as rebranding, renovating, and repositioning, thereby improving brand and management diversity. The company collaborates with leading global hotel brands like Marriott, Hilton, and IHG, as well as independent lifestyle hotels.

Innovative asset management strategies include rebranding, renovating, and repositioning hotels, alongside improving profit margins through revenue management and cost control programs. DiamondRock has established a broad network of industry contacts and relationships to maximize hotel value.

Maintaining a conservative capital structure, the company aims to maximize investment capacity while reducing risk. As of December 31, 2022, 31 of the 35 hotels are unencumbered by mortgage debt, providing balance sheet flexibility. This strategically designed capital structure enables funding for attractive acquisitions, sustainable dividends, share repurchases during price dislocations, and late-cycle capital needs throughout the lodging cycle.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Risks

DiamondRock Hospitality's business model, focusing on premium full-service hotels, faces three significant risks. First, the company's earnings are subject to high volatility due to daily fluctuations in hotel occupancy and rates, unlike other REITs with long-term leases and stable revenue streams. This volatility can result in inconsistent financial performance and potentially impact stockholder distributions.

Second, the hotel industry is heavily influenced by macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth, employment, consumer confidence, and corporate earnings. Adverse economic conditions can negatively affect the lodging industry, leading to a decline in DiamondRock's profitability and, ultimately, its ability to provide returns to stockholders.

Lastly, DiamondRock's hotels face intense competition from other hotels, alternative lodging channels like Airbnb, and third-party internet travel intermediaries. An oversupply of hotels or increased competition in their markets could result in reduced occupancy rates, revenues, and profits, which could materially affect the company's business and ability to make distributions to stockholders.

Why DiamondRock Topped The List

In the introduction, I provided a brief overview of the criteria used to rank DiamondRock at the top of the list. Let's delve into those criteria further.

DiamondRock ranked as the 23rd "cheapest" REIT on a price-to-FFO basis in my list. It secured the 15th position for TTM FFO growth, 7th for FFO Payout ratio, and 17th for Debt to EBITDA. In short, the company outperforms the average REIT across all four of these metrics. While not the best in any single category, its balanced performance helped elevate it to the top of the list.

For those curious, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) took second place. XHR only surpasses DRH on a net debt-to-EBITDA basis.

Valuation Metrics and Outlook

DiamondRock Hospitality trades at 7.99x P/FFO TTM, while the broader REIT industry currently trades at around 12.35x.

The company also trades at a discount to peers in several other categories, including Price/Rental Revenue and EV/EBITDA, which are two important measures to consider when investing in a REIT.

However, there are drawbacks. DiamondRock likely trades at this discount due to its relatively low dividend yield compared to peers. At just 1.49%, DiamondRock doesn't fall anywhere near the list of high-yielding REITs.

That being said, the dividend is safe. With an FFO payout ratio of only 11.88%, DiamondRock significantly outperforms its peers in this regard.

DRH has an average price target of $10.05, representing an ~27% increase from today's price. This is achievable, given the historical performance of management. The key concern becomes the debt. DRH has $1.19 billion in gross debt on the balance sheet, with $800 million of that being unsecured term loans at floating rates.

Debt at these levels could impact results in the coming quarters, especially if the Fed continues to raise rates. Fortunately, the company's remaining debt is primarily fixed rate, all under 4.4%, amounting to around $380 million.

Most of the debt on the balance sheet will mature over the next 24 months.

The Best Way To Play DRH

You could consider investing in the REIT itself. However, if you're more interested in yield, DRH has a preferred offering that yields 8.4% and often dips below the $25 redemption price.

With a solid balance sheet, purchasing the preferred NYSE:DRH.PA when it's around the $25 principal value can be a great way to lock in yield.

As previously mentioned, much of the debt is set to mature over the next 24 months, which should enable DRH to call back the preferred stock. They have the option to do this from mid-2025 onwards, and it would likely be in their best interest.

Should DRH call the preferred stock, common stockholders would see a significant boost to FFO.

Summary

In conclusion, this analysis highlights DiamondRock Hospitality stock as a top pick within the REIT sector using a modified Magic Formula that focuses on several criteria REIT investors care about. The company boasts an impressive balance across key metrics, including valuation, FFO growth, payout ratio, and debt management. Although the dividend yield may not be as high as its peers, the security of the dividend and the company's overall strong performance make it an attractive choice for investors.

While the company faces risks, such as market volatility, macroeconomic factors, and intense competition, its strategic approach, efficient capital structure, and innovative asset management strategies position it well for potential growth. Furthermore, the company's preferred stock offering could be an alternative option for investors seeking a higher yield, while still benefiting from DiamondRock's solid financials and performance.