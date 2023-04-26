Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Australia: March Inflation Falls Further

Apr. 26, 2023 2:47 AM ETEWA, FLAU
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • The March inflation rate came in lower than expectations at 6.3%YoY.
  • The slow-moving quarterly series also showed a big drop in 1Q23 from 4Q22, while the core measures also all undershot expectations.
  • 3.6% is looking as if it might have been the peak for cash rates in this cycle.

INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

By Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific

The March inflation rate came in lower than expectations at 6.3%YoY. The slow-moving quarterly series also showed a big drop in 1Q23 from 4Q22, while the core measures also all undershot

Australia March CPI

Australia Quarterly headline inflation and core rates

CEIC, ING; Oz Inflation for March 2023

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

