Shutter2U

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In the first quarter, the Fund initiated a position in dentalcorp Holdings (DNTL), Canada’s largest operator of dental practices, with over 1,800 dentists serving 2 million active patients across 500 locations. The company was established in 2011 by its CEO, Graham Rosenberg, who went on to partner with several institutions to accelerate growth through acquisition, before going public in 2021. Currently, Rosenberg holds a 5% stake in the company (35% voting power), while private equity firm L Catterton owns 40% (28% voting power).

Dental service organizations (DSOs), are solid businesses that own dental practices, employ medical staff, and manage operations. They benefit from a highly diversified, predominantly cash-paying customer base and are resistant to technological disruption or economic fluctuations. In fact, Canadian per capita dental expenditures have grown at 1.5x the rate of GDP over the last 45 years, increasing in 43 of those years.

DSO’s underlying business stability enables them to support high leverage, making them ideal private equity rollups. Additionally, the pool of potential acquisition targets is extensive, with roughly 95% of Canada’s 15k practices independently operated by dentists either approaching retirement or increasingly preferring to focus on patient care rather than practice management.

A typical practice generates $2.5 million in revenue and $400k in EBITDA and is acquired for 6-8x EBITDA, with 75% paid in cash and 25% in DNTL equity. Larger, multi-location acquisitions are acquired for 8-10x EBITDA. Following the acquisition, DNTL typically experiences a 10-15% increase in EBITDA due to purchasing scale, technology implementation, and operational efficiency.

Dentists who sell their practices usually sign 5-year employment agreements, with 95% renewal rates. In addition to receiving DNTL equity, dentists’ compensation is based on the performance of their individual practice, where they participate in 20% of the EBITDA upside/downside from target levels.

DNTL’s resilient business model and attractive growth profile contributed to its well-received 2021 IPO, priced at $14, with investors pushing the stock price to $18+ within the year. However, the company’s stock was hit hard in 2022 due to its low float during the duration unwind, causing shares to plummet to $6. On the way down, insiders purchased $700k worth of stock on the open market at $11 per share.

In November 2022, the company announced a strategic review in response to unsolicited expressions of interest, presumably from several PE buyers familiar with and fond of the DSO model. Notably, the L Catterton directors were not part of the strategic alternatives committee, suggesting potential interest in reacquiring the company. KKR (KKR) and Blackstone (BX), both active in the DSO space, could also be logical acquirors of DNTL.

Last month, DNTL reported strong Q4 results and provided an optimistic outlook for 2023. In its earnings release, the company disclosed that certain loans given to management by the company, used to buy shares in the IPO, were modified such that they would be forgiven if the company is sold.

Based on these factors, I believe it is likely that the company will be sold for a significant premium relative to the prices at which the Fund acquired its position. However, if the business chooses to remain public, I anticipate that it will be able to acquire practices at lower multiples than those paid in the recent past, allowing it to grow its FCF per share at attractive rates. In either scenario, I believe that we will generate attractive returns.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.