DFAI: A Globally Diversified ETF With Strong Potential For Outperformance

Summary

  • DFAI invests across the world in all major geographies excluding the United States.
  • While the fund is highly diversified in practically all key ways, I think the fund has the potential to outperform U.S. markets.
  • DFAI is a lower-volatility, diversified fund that also carries some apparent undervaluation within its price; on a multi-year time frame, I think DFAI's recent popularity should prove well founded.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in large-, mid- and small-cap stocks across 22 developed markets but specifically excluding the United States. The fund had 3,579 holdings as of 24 April, 2023, with assets under management

DFAI Net Fund Flows

DFAI Top 10 Holdings

DFAI Key Sector Exposures

DFAI Base Case

