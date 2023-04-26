Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BUZZ Investing: Stock Gains Mask Increasing Volatility And Narrowing Breadth

VanEck
Summary

  • Domestic equities rallied during the recent period between Index selection dates (March 9, 2023 to April 13, 2023).
  • Some market commentators noted the ‘narrow leadership’ of the group as a troubling indicator for future returns, citing the lack of broad participation in the rally.
  • The gains achieved during the Period were overshadowed by increased volatility observed across equity markets.
  • Year-to-date, the BUZZ Index leads the S&P 500 with returns of 22.76% and 7.50%, respectively, as of the end of March.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

Domestic equities rallied during the recent period between Index selection dates (March 9, 2023 to April 13, 2023, the “Period”). Mega-cap technology-focused stocks, including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms

Fed Funds Rate: Forward Expectations

Source: Bloomberg.

Block Stock Price | January 2021 - April 2023

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

VanEck
