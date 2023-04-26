Tomas Ragina

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a reasonable option for domestic investors who want exposure to China as the fund's objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization Chinese equities that trade on the Hong Kong Exchange".

This is an idea (and fund) I recommended last year and the results have been mixed since then. Since that April 2022 review was written, FXI has seen a negative return, along with the S&P 500. But there have been big swings along the way, in both directions, as well:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

As we have hit Q2 on the ground running, I thought it was time to take another look at FXI. The fund has had streaks of glory over the past year but in the short term its performance has been miserable. For perspective, the lost has lost roughly 15% of its value since its 2023 high in late January:

YTD Performance (FXI) (Google Finance)

It is actually because of this weakness, not in spite of it, that I continue to see value in the fund going forward. This is clearly an unloved country theme for investors right now and that sets off contrarian bells in my brain. The underlying economic news out of China is positive and that helps justify why I continue to place a "buy" rating on the fund. I will take each supporting point in turn below.

Economic Surprises To The Upside

As shown above, performance has clearly been very weak in terms of large-cap Chinese equities. So it may seem odd to readers that economic data out of China has actually been stronger than expected. Going into 2023, expectations were low, but a surprise recovery coupled with a broader re-opening across the country has led to an uptick in growth. In fact, the "surprise index" shows just how disconnected expectations were from what turned out to be reality on the ground:

China's Surprised Index (Economic) (Charles Schwab)

This is central to my "buy" thesis going forward. While sentiment is weak and / or pessimistic for many investors, actual economic metrics are strong. As long as this disconnect remains in place it represents a contrarian opinion. While contrarian moves can be risky, this is one that seems worth the reward in my view. If economic growth and activity in China remains relatively robust, equities are bound to catch up sooner or later.

China Continues To Supply The Eurozone

A second reason I am a China bull is because this is a nation that continues to disproportionately service the world with goods. Take the EU for example. While the Chinese had always had a surplus in terms of exports (versus imports) to the Eurozone, this has been amplified in the past two years. Europeans are buying a heck of a lot more than they are selling (with respect to Chinese products) and that bodes well for Chinese exporters and corporations:

Balance of Trade (Bloomberg)

This thought here is straightforward. The EU is even more reliant on China than it has been in the past. While this is probably not "good" for EU citizens, it has advantages for Chinese equity investors.

Expanding on this point, the Russia-Ukraine military conflict is turning out to be a more protracted affair then many predicted early on (on both sides). This means that supply-chain disruptions throughout eastern Europe are all but certain to continue. What this signals is the reliance on Chinese manufacturing is not going to evaporate overnight. Western and central Europe will continue to be a boon for Chinese exporters, and that plays right into my bull thesis.

Chinese Consumers Are Doing Their Part

My next thought is a quick but important one. It focuses on the improving state of the Chinese consumer - in terms of spending. This is vital for the performance of FXI as a whole because the fund's largest sector by weighting is Consumer Discretionary:

FXI's Sector Exposure (iShares)

With this in mind it should be clear why I view recent retail sales figures out of China so positively. March numbers showed not just a continuation but an expansion of year-over-year percentage gains across the retail sector:

China's Retail Sales Figures (Reuters)

This is another example of the disconnect between the conditions on the ground and share prices. The Chinese consumer has clearly welcomed the re-opening with glee and is opening up their wallet as a result. This should help support FXI in the months to come.

There Are Heightened Risks To Buying Now

Through this review I have laid out the case for why I see FXI as undervalued right now. I do stand by this outlook - but with a caveat. I am not going to contradict the thesis, but I am going to emphasize this is a risk-on idea. Readers need to consider their own risk tolerance, outlook, and patience before diving into this country's equities.

Chinese stocks and emerging market stocks in general have always been considered more risky. But as China has become more dominant on the world stage it has set itself apart from other EMs. It has been seen as more stable, in terms of growth and exports, than other corners of the world. This has made funds like FXI more unique in that investors can capture faster growth without some of the instability in places like South America, Africa, or the Middle East.

However, this success by the Chinese has brought about unique risks. Now countries like the U.S., Japan, and major European powers seen China as more of a peer than a simple export territory. This has heightened geopolitical risks because China is charting its own course in the world and has the power and ability to do so, in ways that other EMs cannot.

From the Chinese nationals perspective, this is probably a good thing. From a U.S.-oriented investor, this makes this play fraught with challenges. This is especially true at the moment given that U.S. and China seem to be embarking on different paths with respect to the Russian - Ukrainian conflict. While the U.S. and its European allies remain firmly in support of Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to increased cooperation going forward. This means that while the "west" sanctions Russia, the "east" is open to embracing the country, as reported by CNBC recently.

Time will tell what the actual implications of this will be but we have to recognize the risks inherent in it. Essentially, China's moves on the world stage remain a significant overhang on Chinese assets and that has to be taken into account when buying them. Personally, I am not ignoring these risks, I just feel that they are baked into the share prices as it stands now. There is a reason for Chinese equity weakness and that the shares trade at lower P/E multiples than their U.S. counterparts. So I think I am being compensated fairly for the risk - but I would very well be wrong.

And the Russian partnership is just the tip of the spearhead. Other geo-political risks include Taiwan tensions, technology (intellectual property) frictions, and what I see as the Chinese "testing" U.S. leadership. This includes the suspected surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military after it traversed the country.

How important are these events? For investors, the impact should be clear. Take the balloon as an example. Once that was identified as being a potential Chinese "spy" tool, Chinese equities tumbled. That has to be a big reason for the losses in the short-term, which is striking since U.S. equity performance has been fairly stable since then by comparison:

Relative Stock Performance (Charles Schwab)

My takeaway is that negative headlines and geopolitical tensions are going to disproportionately hurt Chinese share prices (compared to domestic ones) so investors in this space need to hope for an improvement in Washington - Beijing relations going forward. This is a more uncertain environment than usual, which will certainly weigh on consumer and corporate confidence. This means readers need to approach carefully.

Bottom-line

Investing in emerging markets is not for the faint of heart - and that includes Chinese-owned firms. In truth this theme has been a loser over the past few months and multiple headwinds exist that could keep the losses coming.

But I see some reasons for optimism. One, it is a pure contrarian play which I generally like. Two, Chinese retail sales have been surprising to the upside. This disproportionately benefits FXI because the fund is overweight the Consumer Discretionary sector. Three, the developed world, especially Europe and the United States, continue to be reliant on Chinese manufacturers and exporters. Until that changes, China is going to be a force to be reckoned with. Therefore, I believe a "buy" rating on FXI is well founded here, but I urge investors to weigh all the risks carefully before jumping in.