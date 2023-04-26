Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FXI: A Year Later, China Is Still A Contrarian Play

Apr. 26, 2023
Dividend Seeker
Summary

  • As 2023 has gotten underway, China has been surprising to the upside on the economic front.
  • This has been driven by a Covid recovery and broader reopening. Also, expectations were low, so beating them was easier than in years past.
  • From an investor standpoint, China is unloved at the moment. While not "good" for prospective buyers necessarily, it does set up a contrarian buy signal.
  • Geopolitical risks are clouding the investment climate, so this is risk-on play and not for everyone.
Flag of China painted on a cracked wall. Chinese real estate and debt crisis

Tomas Ragina

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a reasonable option for domestic investors who want exposure

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

YTD Performance (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FXI' title='iShares China Large-Cap ETF'>FXI</a>)

YTD Performance (FXI) (Google Finance)

China's Surprised Index (Economic)

China's Surprised Index (Economic) (Charles Schwab)

Balance of Trade

Balance of Trade (Bloomberg)

FXI's Sector Exposure

FXI's Sector Exposure (iShares)

China's Retail Sales Figures

China's Retail Sales Figures (Reuters)

Relative Stock Performance

Relative Stock Performance (Charles Schwab)

Dividend Seeker
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FXI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

