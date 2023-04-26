Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Google: A Q1 That Inspires Confidence Among Shareholders

Apr. 26, 2023
Eugenio Catone
Summary

  • Buyback and cost reduction will increase EPS even if revenues struggle to grow.
  • The Google Cloud segment is beginning to have a positive impact on operating income.
  • The hype toward ChatGPT has not prevented the Google Search segment from continuing to grow.

Far from an all-time high by 30% and after a series of quarters that missed analysts' estimates, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) this time managed to beat expectations.

  • EPS was $1.17 against estimates of $1.08.
  • Revenues were $69.80 billion against estimates of $68.87
Alphabet First Quarter 2023

