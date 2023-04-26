Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Air Canada: Q1 Preview

Apr. 26, 2023
Nikola Lapenna
Summary

  • Air Canada is readying its Q1 earnings release for May 12, before market open.
  • The stock has been mostly flat for the past 6 weeks, as investors have digested macro and industry earnings that have been mixed.
  • Key things to look for in the upcoming earnings release include demand for summer travel/bookings and how the cost structure looks throughout 2023.
  • Canada has lagged the U.S. in passenger arrivals via airports, as the U.S. has bounced back to 2019 levels. Longer COVID restrictions may have played a part, along with larger cuts to service from the top carriers (notably Air Canada and WestJet).
  • All signs still point to consumers prioritizing travel, and an entry point in the high teens on the stock is worth a closer look. I reiterate my buy rating at a $30 price point over a 12-18 month term.
Introduction

Air Canada (TSX:AC:CA) is scheduled to release Q1 FY2023 earnings on May 12, 2023 ahead of market open. The company saw revenues increase dramatically last year, as restrictions started to abate nationally, and consumers used pent up savings to travel both domestically

Nikola Lapenna
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in forgotten and beaten down public equities. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Comments

