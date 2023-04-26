Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

China's Yunnan Province Cuts Aluminum Production

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • A series of power cuts have disrupted production in China's Yunnan province, a region that accounts for roughly 12% of China's total aluminum capacity.
  • China's imports of bauxite, the main source of aluminum ore, increased by 3% compared to last year.
  • Even if the rains are plentiful, some smelter managers have pointed out that aluminum producers can only resume production if they can rely on a consistent power supply for at least three months.

Metallic, ribbed ventilation tubes

aeduard/E+ via Getty Images

By Sohrab Darabshaw

A new question mark hangs over the fate of Chinese aluminum production for the rest of 2023. In March, China's primary aluminum output increased by 3% compared to the same period in the previous year. However, the increase

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.61K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.