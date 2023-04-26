Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

United Parcel Service: Weak Results But A Buy For The Long Term

Apr. 26, 2023 7:30 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
Yannick Frey
Summary

  • United Parcel Service's first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of expectations.
  • Revenue forecasts for 2023 were also expected to be near the bottom of the previous range. This was a bad outcome for shareholders, who saw their stock fall by 10%.
  • UPS is seeing headwinds from low packaging volumes due to lower retail spending in the United States and Asia.
  • On the good side, dividend payments are expected to continue to rise and UPS will repurchase $3 billion worth of shares in 2023.
  • For the long term, I am confident in UPS as a valuable investment because it has strong growth pillars such as the Digital Access Program, Deal Manager and growth in complex healthcare logistics.

Introduction

On March 5, I wrote my article on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), in which I indicated that UPS is buyable because of its good growth prospects, shareholder return program and undervaluation.

Currently, analysts have become

UPS' 2023 Full-year outlook

UPS' 2023 Full-year outlook (Q122 Investor Presentation)

UPS cash flow highlights

UPS' cash flow highlights (Annual reports and analyst' calculations)

UPS stock chart
Data by YCharts

Forward valuation and growth for UPS and FedEx

Forward valuation and growth for UPS and FedEx (Analyst' own calculations)

Yannick Frey
