The Bear Case For Iron Ore

Summary

  • Mining companies heavily depending on iron ore extraction have booked high margins over the last years on the back of elevated ore prices.
  • The majority of demand for iron ore comes from China, which is why expectations for this economy matter.
  • Unfortunately, a shrinking population and slowing growth of the economy do not bode well.
  • In addition, Chinese officials have indicated a willingness to curb 'unreasonable' ore prices and started to coordinate iron ore purchases.
  • A diminishing population, reduced growth, and state-backed effort to control ore purchases are expected to put prolonged pressure on ore prices.

Ore and conveyor belt aerial

Opla

Since March ore prices have been trending down as re-opening of the Chinese economy has not led to the expected surge in demand. In spite of several companies maintaining an upbeat outlook considering the demand for iron ore (

Ore revenues versus total revenues for different mining companies

Table 1 - Ore revenues versus total revenues (riotinto.com, bhp.com, vale.com, fmgl.com.au; table by author)

Steel demand forecast until 2024

Figure 1 - Steel demand forecast until 2024 (worldsteel.org)

China's annual change in population

Figure 2 - China's annual change in population (reuters.com)

Chinese GDP growth

Figure 3 - Chinese GDP growth (seekingalpha, ycharts)

Chinese growth slowing

Figure 4 - Chinese growth slowing (imf.com)

Residential Property prices for China

Figure 5 - Residential Property prices for China (Bank for International Settlements, Real Residential Property Prices for China, retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;)

European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

