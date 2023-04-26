Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ocado Group: CFC Closure Not As Bad, But Impact To Valuation Unknown

Apr. 26, 2023 6:01 AM ETOcado Group plc (OCDGF)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
221 Followers

Summary

  • I believe the trend toward online grocery shopping will continue to grow, but Ocado may face challenges in expanding its CFCs in the current environment.
  • The closure of the Hatfield facility makes sense from an operational standpoint, as underutilized facilities can have a negative impact on profitability and cash generation.
  • The closure will also result in better utilization and cost savings for the company.

A Ocado grocery home delivery lorry parked at the side of the street.

yujie chen

Investment thesis

I think the trend toward online grocery shopping will continue to gain traction, especially among the younger generations, and eventually become the norm. While dwindling consumer spending is still a short-term challenge, I anticipate steady growth in the medium term, propelled

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
221 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.