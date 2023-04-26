Sundry Photography

What Happened?

The reporting season is now in full swing - 87% of companies in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index should report by May 5, 2023.

On April 25, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), the multi-billion dollar market cap leader in home energy solutions in the U.S., reported its first quarter fiscal 2023 results.

The day before the report, Seeking Alpha News released ENPH's earnings preview, which summarized earnings beat statistics for the past several quarters and gave expectations for Q1 numbers. According to SA, ENPH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and exceeded revenue estimates 100% of the time over the past 2 years. Q1 EPS and revenue forecasts were quite optimistic - analysts saw year-over-year growth of 54.4% and 63.2%, respectively, after systematically raising them over the last 3 months (in 81.25% and 87% of cases, respectively).

At the reporting date, ENPH has exceeded even such optimistic forecasts - as befits a strong, fast-growing company:

SA News, author's notes

However, as I write these lines, ENPH shares are down more than 16% in pre-market trading:

Seeking Alpha

Why? The fact is that the stock market is a forward-looking mechanism that prices assets based on their future rather than actual outcomes. So Enphase management's rather pessimistic guidance has led to this sharp decline:

Enphase said it expects Q2 revenues of $700M-$750M, below the $760M analyst consensus estimate, and gross margin of 41%-44%, which would come in below Q1. Source: SA News

It looks like the midpoint of the new revenue guidance [$725 million] is only 4.6% below the Street's expectations - why the 16% drop? On the face of it, it looks like a great opportunity to buy the dip of a stock that's up nearly 5,000% over the last 5 years. Well... it's not that simple. Let me tell you why.

ENPH's Q1 FY2023 Earnings Results

According to the company's 10-Q, its Q1 2023 net revenue increased by 65% YoY, driven by a 70% increase in microinverter unit shipment volume, although IQ Battery shipments fell by ~15%. The average selling price of microinverter products increased by 6%, which is quite good - the higher selling price coupled with cost reduction efforts helped ENPH increase its gross profit margin by 4.9%, partially offset by currency fluctuations and higher depreciation and stock-based compensation. The growth of the top line was quite healthy, in my opinion - the company has definitely managed to endure rising inflation on end customers.

R&D expenses remained at 8% of sales and SG&A actually decreased (as a % of sales) due to a $1.8 million year-over-year reduction in G&A expenses. Cash interest expense decreased 7x year-over-year and interest income amounted to $13 million [28x year-over-year]. Hence the unexpected growth in net profit, which could not be overshadowed by the sharp increase in taxes for the period.

The amount of cash on the company's balance sheet increased 67% during the year and total debt increased just 1%, YoY. As of March 31, 2023, there is still around $200 million left for share repurchase. However, due to the 1% excise tax on corporate stock repurchases under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the company is evaluating the impact of the tax on further share repurchases. Regardless of the decision, I see ENPH's liquidity position as quite comfortable - net debt is even lower now and interest expense is unlikely to threaten EPS growth going forward.

In terms of cash flow, ENPH did a good job in Q1. Operating cash flow increased more than 140% year over year, and a large outflow of cash flow from investing activities was attributed to the purchase of marketable securities. The shift between cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet explains this quite well.

ENPH's 10-Q, author's notes

Everything looks good - until we turn to the management's guidance figures.

ENPH's Weaker Guidance Hurts

For Q2, the company expects revenue to be between $700 million and $750 million, including shipments of 80 to 100 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries. The GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 41.0% and 44.0%, while the non-GAAP gross margin (excluding stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related amortization) is expected to be between 42.0% and 45.0%. So the GP margin is projected to shrink a little compared to Q1 FY2023.

GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be between $155.0 million and $159.0 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $98.0 million and $102.0 million. The GAAP and non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be between 21.0% and 23.0% - the GAAP effective tax rate in Q1 was 17.94%, so the incremental ~406 basis points should weigh heavier than expected on the resulting EPS figure in Q2.

This means that with the available input data, the company is set to report roughly the same figures in Q2 FY2023 as in Q1 FY2023 in terms of revenues and operating costs. At the same time, the cost of goods sold [COGS] is expected to increase more and eat up a larger portion of revenue than in Q1. Year-over-year operating income growth will be lower in Q2 FY2022 due to the higher Q2 FY2022 base, while the tax rate will eat into earnings compared to the latest quarter - Q2 earnings will likely be significantly lower than Q1's $1.37 per share [Non-GAAP]. However, the market had hoped that the decline would only be 4.4% QoQ:

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Please note that the forecasts after Q2 FY2023 look very optimistic, especially when we talk about FY2024. I can't say they are unreasonably high - the company has very strong growth prospects once the demand side returns to normal. The only question is when that will be Management says the slowdown in U.S. demand is temporary and should stop with the rollout of NEM 3.0 [in California]. ENPH's CEO expects NEM 3.0 to accelerate battery adoption, so a solar and storage system under the program will pay for itself in about 6-8 years. But it may take some time for the industry and consumers to realize this.

On the other hand, I see attempts to diversify geographically - mainly towards Europe. In Q1, ENPH launched batteries in 4 countries: Netherlands, France, Austria, and Switzerland. This increased the share of sales outside the US from 16.3% in Q1 FY2022 to almost 35% last quarter. In the near future, it appears this shift will only gain momentum:

We are going to introduce our third-generation battery in Australia in Q2 in addition to the US. In both Q3 and Q4, we are going to target several more countries in Europe. We'll be in Italy and UK by Q4. Source: Seeking Alpha, ENPH's Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

So ENPH will depend more on global demand than local demand. That's a good thing, too, because the company is primarily targeting industrialized [developed] countries, where clean and smart energy solutions are very popular and in demand. This is especially true in the European market, where the risks of energy collapse in 2022 should force regulators to attract companies like ENPH and continue to support them with various grants, tax breaks, and so on.

So if we keep in mind pricing, which has been quite stable in Q1 and is unlikely to suffer much in the next few quarters, the market's reaction to the new ENPH guidance seems to be an overreaction. So is the company's valuation consistent with this conclusion?

Valuation of Enphase Stock

The share price performance in pre-market trading aligns ENPH's forwarding P/E ratio with SolarEdge's (SEDG) one, while both companies' EPS revisions were about the same and the rest of their peers have not experienced as many upside revisions over the past year.

Data by YCharts

What does this say? I think it most likely indicates that the Wall Street analysts favor ENPH and SEDG more than other companies - perhaps because of the size or moat in such a highly differentiated market.

Prior to its post-earnings fall, ENPH traded at a significant premium to SEDG when looking at forwarding estimates:

YCharts, Seeking Alpha [author's notes]

In my opinion, however, this was compensated by the fact that ENPH grew more strongly and, not unimportantly, did so much better than SEDG, if you look at the dynamics of the key profitability ratios:

Data by YCharts

As we have seen from Q1 results and Q2 guidance, it is unlikely that ENPH will lose much in terms of ROCE and ROE - the current decline is only due to multiple contractions and the risk of subsequent downward earnings revisions. As for continued operational growth going forward, I have no questions - ENPH will likely continue to thrive in all markets, and its serviceable addressable market [SAM] of over $20 billion by FY2025 [based on the company's latest IR materials] should help it do so.

The most important question is: How much are you willing to pay for this growth? This question is for everyone to answer for themselves. But let's assume that the current consensus estimate for EPS in FY2024 is correct. Here's a breakdown by exit multiples and implied upside/downside potentials based on various scenarios:

Author's work

I'm leaning more towards the range of 25-30x of P/E in FY2024 - that gives me an 11.68% upside in the mid-point - too little to risk buying the dip I see on the screen.

The Verdict

Nothing terrible happened to ENPH as far as I can see - the way the stock has reacted to management's comments reflects fear of imminent downward earnings revisions because the company's high valuation is based on the distant future. That in itself is not a bad thing, as long as expensive companies meet high expectations. The Q2 guided results are not what the stock market had hoped for before the Q1 results were announced - hence the overreaction. Multiples are usually the first to suffer, and that's what we are seeing now with Enphase.

The company itself seems pretty solid to me, both in terms of financial health and operational growth potential for the coming years. However, most of that growth is unfortunately already priced in - we see that when we calculate the upside/downside potential, which based on my parameters gives an upside of only 11.48%. That's not enough to give ENPH a "Buy" rating this time and put part of the portfolio at risk. In my opinion, it is best to wait until the multiples absorb all the negativity and the price drops even lower - then one may consider buying at the first signs of recovery.

TrendSpider Software, ENPH weekly, author's notes

Thanks for reading!