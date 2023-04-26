Justin Sullivan

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) has once again caught my attention as the company financials and valuation are suffering from a downtrend in the memory storage market. Seagate has seen its share price decrease around 27.5% from 52-week highs even though the company has repurchased 8.6% of its share count in 2022 and currently yields a 4.8% dividend yield. Seagate is a company I have invested in before back in 2015-2016 when it was going through a cyclical profit swing and the opportunity looks to be presenting itself again. Last I analyzed this company in Aug 2020. This article will take a look at Seagate's historic profitability and dividend coverage while also analyzing what free cash flows yields looks like.

Latest Results in a Cyclical Industry

Seagate released fiscal Q3 2023 results back on April 20th which disappointed investors as they were gleaming with sights of an industry contraction and even possible a larger global recession. In Q3, Seagate saw adjusted net income decrease enough to swing to a net loss of $58 million from net income $401 million last year Q3 2022. The adjusted earnings notably exclude a $300 million penalty for alleged violations of U.S. Export Administration Regulations.

Recently on March 8th, Seagate’s CEO also discussed an “elongated customer inventory correction” that led to weaker demand and the loss of $0.28 per share in Q3. Investors should remember to keep a long-term view of cyclical companies such as Seagate as the CEO even kindly reminded investors of during Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media, and Telecom conference. Let’s break into talking about the long-term profitability now of this cyclical company.

Profitable, but Cyclical

By focusing on its operational strengths in the hard disk drive memory market, Seagate has been able to achieve a return on invested capital of 22.5% since 2011. While cyclical along with the memory industry, Seagate has not had one unprofitable year in the past twelve years of data I have slowly compiled. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain its intrinsic value over the business cycle.

Compiled from Seagate financials

The decrease in book value in the latest couple years is not due to poor performance at the company but rather the mathematical effect of Seagate repurchasing their shares at much higher values than the price-to-book value as calculated from the financials. This decrease in equity on the balance sheet company due to lots of repurchases also makes the ROE metric not useful, so the above graph only highlights the more relevant ROIC metric.

Nice Cash Flow Generation at Seagate

Seagate does a great job of returning cash to shareholders. In their latest 2022 fiscal year ended June 2022, the company returned $2.4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures.

As can be seen below, capital expenditures and acquisitions only used up on average 34% of cash flow from operations over the past decade. This leaves approximately 66% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $1.7 billion over the past five years and including the TTM period, this 34% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $1.1 billion for around a 9.5% free cash flow yield at the current $11.6 billion market capitalization.

Compiled from Company financials

As this cash flow analysis would suggest, the dividend is well-covered. In terms of both earnings per share and free cash flow per share, Seagate's dividend payout ratio was only 37.6% and 48.6%, respectively, in the latest full fiscal 2022 year. In the TTM period and current poor business environment, Seagate still had an EPS and FCF payout ratio of 97.5% and 78.3% respectively. As can be seen in the graph below, the company’s payout rate can rise above 100% in the depths of the business cycle. Long-term investors should be prepared for this and use any market pessimism as an opportunity to refresh their homework and potentially invest.

Compiled from Company financials

What About the Capital Structure?

Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. While Seagate's debt has increased over the past decade, the company still looks appropriately financed with an interest coverage ratio of 6.1x in the latest year. As mentioned previously in the discussions of cash flow, Seagate has also been repurchasing lots of shares. Since 2011, the company has lowered its amount of outstanding shares from 467 million to 224 million for an average annual share repurchases rate of 5.96%. When combined with the current dividend yield of 4.91%, this would indicate impressive total shareholder yields of around 10.87%.

Compiled from Company financials

Takeaway

Seagate looks like a great value opportunity in a changing market with a dividend yield of 4.91% and total free cash flow yields of 9.5% as indicated by an analysis of 5-year averages. The company does a great job of returning cash to shareholders in the form of both dividends and share repurchases. With interest coverage ratios of 6.1x in the year leading up to the turn in the cycle, the company looks set to handle a turn in the business cycle.