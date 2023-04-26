Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Google Earnings: Time To Step Up

Apr. 26, 2023 6:28 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL2 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Could AI benefit or harm Alphabet's search engine? That's what investors are attempting to figure out.
  • Alphabet is fighting two fights. Cutting back expenses and cost optimizing, and at the same time ramping up investment in AI.
  • Google Cloud becomes profitable (with some minor accounting). However, the timing couldn't be better.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hacker

D-Keine/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) is at an important crossroads. On the one hand, investors are clamoring to know how much progress Alphabet made to position its business for the AI wave.

While at the same

GOOG revenue growth rates

GOOG revenue growth rates

GOOG Q1 2023

GOOG Q1 2023

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
41.49K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.