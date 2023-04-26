Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Atai Capital - AstroNova: An Actual Monopoly With Visibility To Further Upside

Apr. 26, 2023 5:45 AM ETAstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.24K Followers

Summary

  • AstroNova is the Atai's largest and highest conviction position as of writing.
  • After acquiring Honeywell's printer business in 2018, ALOT has been left with an actual monopoly.
  • As of writing AstroNova is trading at ~6.5x our CY-2024 estimates.
  • Applying what I consider to be a more than reasonable 10x multiple on this business gets me to a $24/share with visibility to further upside.

Aircraft cockpit of Boeing 737 800 Max

Rustiyani Astuti

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova is the firm's largest and highest conviction position as of writing. The business has two segments; the first is Test & Measurement ("T&M"), which designs and manufactures airplane cockpit printers; this

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.24K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.